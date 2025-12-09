The K-Startup Grand Challenge Demo Day Showcases 40 Global Startups at COMEUP

KSGC 2025 Demo Day

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The K-Startup Grand Challenge (KSGC) 2025 will hold its Demo Day on December 11 at COEX Convention & Exhibition Center, where 20 Phase 3 teams will be announced and the Top 8 will be selected through live pitching sessions.This Demo Day marks the culmination of a multi-stage selection journey that began when global recruitment opened in April. After receiving more than 2,626 applications from 97 countries, 80 teams advanced to Phase 1 for online market exploration, followed by 40 teams entering Phase 2 for Korea market–entry acceleration. The Demo Day now serves as the decisive stage where the final 20 teams will be selected for Phase 3 and receive full-scale support for business growth and market establishment in Korea.The 40 startups taking the stage—spanning deep tech, AI, healthcare, and advanced manufacturing—represent the strongest performers from this rigorous evaluation process. After months of acceleration, mentoring, and market validation, these finalists will present their business models and Korea-entry strategies to investors and industry leaders.“The teams reaching Demo Day have undergone months of preparation and validation,” said Paul Kwon, Global Business Team Lead at GCCEI. “They’ve proven not only technological innovation but also a strong understanding of the Korean market. This event connects them directly with the investors and partners who can accelerate their growth.”Hosting Demo Day within COMEUP 2025—held December 10–12 at COEX and themed “Recode the Future”—ensures maximum visibility and engagement. The festival attracts thousands of attendees, including investors, corporate executives, and global media, turning each pitch into multiple collaboration opportunities. All KSGC startups also gain access to COMEUP’s conferences, exhibitions, and networking programs, amplifying their engagement with Korea’s innovation ecosystem.Marking its 10th anniversary, the 2025 KSGC program features a redesigned hybrid structure and an expanded equity-free support package of up to ₩950 million (US$633,000), reinforcing Korea’s commitment to helping global founders enter and scale in Asia. Phase 3 teams will receive targeted guidance and resources to strengthen operations and accelerate customer acquisition in Korea.The K-Startup Grand Challenge—hosted by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups (MSS), organized by the Korea Institute of Startup & Entrepreneurship Development (KISED), and operated by the Gyeonggi Center for Creative Economy & Innovation (GCCEI)—has supported more than 1,000 global startups and grown into Korea’s premier landing program for international founders. Now positioned as a leading platform for shaping the next generation of global innovators entering Asia, KSGC offers Demo Day founders a pivotal moment that signals not only the next step in their journey but the beginning of long-term opportunity in Korea’s fast-growing technology market.KSGC 2025 Demo Day Finalist Startups (40 Teams) *Alphabetical OrderAcurion – AI detecting genomic markers for precise, efficient cancer diagnosisArbaLabs – Securing AI at the edge for aerospace & critical infrastructure with sovereign trusted techAvoLabs – AI-driven B2B EdTech tools delivering personalized learning and automationBION – LEO™ Gluten Sensor helping manage gluten intolerance with simple food-allergy detectionCyStack – Cybersecurity firm offering innovative, research-driven security solutionsCMMC – Lightweight structural material combining aluminum and ceramic performanceDigital Human Corporation – Human-centric AI with KAi, an empathetic digital companion for elderly supportEdsy – AI English coach enhancing classrooms with personalized practice and tailored scaffoldingExoheal – Accessible, affordable hand-paralysis rehabilitation deviceGroundup.AI – AI asset management using sensors and agents to predict equipment failures earlyHanjing Semi – Quartz and SiC semiconductor components with high-quality, reliable manufacturingIDOLL Robotics – Emotionally intelligent robot that sees, feels, and grows with usersInsightMatches – AI SaaS platform automating and accelerating global research and innovation matchingKonnect – Super-app for foreigners integrating search, bookings, payments, and verificationLasarkaali Life Sciences – Clinically proven dental nutrition products reducing pain and recovery timeMaimHaim – AI geofencing that auto-activates location-based services at venues and facilitiesMarkopolo AI – AI automation platform personalizing engagement via SMS, email, push, WhatsApp, and moreMetroo – AI-powered cloud development studio with integrated hosting and deploymentnanoCaps – CNT-based energy storage delivering extreme power, high density, and rapid responseNiio – Platform turning any screen into a digital art canvas streaming curated global artOreyeon LDA – AI digital tools improving airport safety inspections and operational processesParongpong RAW Lab – Converts residual waste into durable, lightweight sustainable building materialsPatientory – Web3 health platform enabling secure management and sharing of personal medical dataPeris.ai – AI orchestration platform detecting and responding to cyber threats in real timePierrot Company – IT device subscription and IT recovery servicePIX FORCE – Computer vision transforming images into actionable insights for safer operationsPredulive Labs – AI infrastructure analytics detecting defects and compliance issues in real timePrometheus MedTech.AI / UES – AI-powered UES tech enabling early diagnosis of congenital heart defectsProtein Kapital – Sustainable alternative protein & bio-fertilizer produced using insects and food wasteRedMimicry – Safe malware simulation platform for enterprise cybersecurity trainingRIFFAI – AI sensing technology monitoring environmental changes and pollutionShanghai Yixiao Information Technology – AI agent enabling enterprise apps to execute via natural languageSmart Contract – Automated smart contract workflows simplifying document and identity processesTaggIoT – Smart Tag IoT sensors and analytics improving safety and efficiency in shipping3TGDS – Travel Trust Tickets enabling instant redemption across global travel & lifestyle servicesTrust Stamp – AI identity technologies reducing fraud while protecting privacyUmami Bioworks – AI-powered biotech platform creating next-generation marine ingredients and seafoodVyuhaa Med Data – AI-native modular diagnostics lab enabling early cancer detection in rural communitiesVeritas Vietnam – Turns agricultural waste into carbon-negative pallets replacing wood and plasticWorkist – AI agent automating sales documents from inbox to ERP across formats and languages

