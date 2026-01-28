ChoiceTech Korea Powers AI Skin Diagnostics at Retail Scale as Olive Young’s 'SKIN SCAN' Surpasses One Million Uses

CTK

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ChoiceTech Korea (CTK), a company specializing in AI-based skin and scalp diagnostic solutions, announced that Olive Young’s “SKIN SCAN” service—powered by CTK’s technology—has surpassed one million cumulative uses. Operating at scale across Olive Young’s retail network, the service has recently expanded into an integrated digital platform linked with the Olive Young mobile app, enabling customers to access and manage their skin analysis data over time.At the core of the service is ChoiceDx, CTK’s AI-powered diagnostic solution brand. Leveraging proprietary algorithms and high-precision optical analysis, ChoiceDx measures key skin indicators including skin type, pigmentation, sebum levels, pores, and wrinkles. The system is currently operational in major Olive Young stores, where it has become one of the retailer’s flagship in-store beauty diagnostic services.Through this expanded collaboration, Olive Young has transformed SKIN SCAN from a one-time, in-store experience into a long-term digital skincare management service. After receiving a diagnosis in-store, customers can now access their skin analysis results and historical data directly through the Olive Young mobile app, enabling them to build structured and personalized skincare routines over time.The one-million-use milestone demonstrates that CTK’s AI diagnostic technology can operate reliably at scale. This case illustrates how skin and scalp diagnostics are evolving beyond standalone devices into a core service infrastructure within beauty retail ecosystems.“Our collaboration with Olive Young marks a turning point where our AI diagnostic technology has moved beyond pilot validation into a fully operational service platform,” said Wonsuk Choi, CEO of ChoiceTech Korea. “We will continue working with Olive Young and other global partners to help establish new standards for skin and scalp diagnostic experiences.”CTK currently supplies its skin and scalp diagnostic solutions to partners in more than 60 countries. Leveraging the technological expertise and operational experience accumulated in Korea’s advanced retail environment, the company plans to further accelerate its global expansion.About ChoiceTech Korea (CTK):ChoiceTech Korea (CTK) is a global leader specializing in AI-based optical design and image analysis solutions. With core expertise spanning precision optics, AI algorithms, IoT, and mobile UX, the company delivers innovative diagnostic technologies for the beauty-tech and med-tech industries.At the heart of CTK’s innovation is ChoiceDx, a premier AI-powered diagnostic brand that provides high-precision analysis for skin, scalp, and hair. Trusted by partners in over 60 countries, CTK’s solutions—ranging from professional-grade in-store devices to integrated digital platforms—turn complex data into meaningful insights, helping brands establish new standards for personalized customer experiences. Dedicated to "Innovation for People," ChoiceTech Korea continues to lead the digital transformation of the global beauty retail ecosystem.For more information, visit www.choicetech.kr

