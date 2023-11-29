Worldsensing launches new Wireless Sensor to optimise vibration monitoring in civil engineering

BARCELONA, SPAIN, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Worldsensing, the global leader in IoT remote monitoring, launches its newest wireless sensor, The Vibration Meter, which measures vibrations in long-term, continuous vibration monitoring projects. The new product uses a tri-axial MEMS accelerometer with longer battery life, wider communications range and more competitive price point than existing vibration-related technologies on the market, while complying with key regulatory standards.

Expanding on Worldsensing’s existing portfolio of wireless monitoring devices, The Vibration Meter is uniquely positioned to help engineering service providers comply with regulations of building integrity such as the German standard DIN 4140-3, its British Analog BS 7385-2 and the ISO 2631-2 regarding the effect of the vibrations on people.

The product launch comes at a time when regulators are placing increased scrutiny on industries producing high-vibrational activities. To ensure safe and stable infrastructures in these industries including construction, mining, and off-highway, there’s been a shift to safeguarding both building integrity and the comfort of local communities in the surrounding areas of construction sites.

“With extreme weather events emerging across the globe, it’s imperative that infrastructure in our communities maintain the structural integrity it was designed to have. Worldsensing’s vibration device is a big step towards achieving this increased protection. As a result of the heightened monitoring of vibrational events, the engineering community can also commit to protecting the environment in their journey to uplifting local communities through their development projects.” Andrea Bartoli, Chief Technology Officer at Worldsensing.

The Vibration Meter features an advanced algorithm that detects threshold breaches of vibration-based parameters such as LAW/PPV and frequency. The device continuously gathers this data at 1,000 MHz on site, which is then communicated through a cellular gateway to the management tools that engineering service providers use. This taps into Worldsensing’s Long Range (LoRa) antenna – providing up to 15 km of range and making it compatible with other Worldsensing devices and already deployed networks.

Equipped with a 3,6 V D-size user-replaceable, high energy density battery, The Vibration Meter has up to 2 years of battery lifespan at a 30-minute reporting period, with an event occurrence every 2 to 3 minutes. This technology has also been designed to work in all weather conditions, as it functions in -40 ⁰C to 80 ⁰C operating temperatures.

With more than 3,000 deployed networks and 170,000 active devices worldwide, Worldsensing has enabled real-time data acquisition of geotechnical structural sensors, allowing industrial companies to connect and wirelessly monitor infrastructures in remote locations.

