Spanish companies MTi and Worldsensing meet with Malaysian Digital Economy Corporation

Spanish companies MTi & Worldsensing meet with Malaysian Digital Economy Corporation, to unite on flood monitoring & early prevention system technology transfer

BARCELONA, SPAIN, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In parallel to the Mobile World Congress, the Malaysian delegation of the Ministry of Communications and Digital (MDeC), the agency under the Malaysian Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD), leading the digital transformation of the economy has organized sides events in Barcelona to promote cooperation between Spanish digital companies and Malaysia.

Throughout the day, MDeC has been meeting with a consortium of two Spanish technology firms: MingoThings international, a consulting and intermediary company for technological projects, and Worldsensing, an expert in infrastructure monitoring, to discuss future cooperation on flood monitoring and early prevention system technology transfer.

A forthcoming agreement is expected to be negotiated in the following months.

Mahadir Aziz, MDEC’ CEO commented “A delegation of Malaysian governmental agencies and industry players came to the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona to exchange information and discover more about the city's technological ecosystem, which leads innovation throughout Europe and the world. MingoThings and Worldsensing are among the companies that enable this innovation, especially in terms of technology for security.”

A future cooperation on technology transfer of flood monitoring and early prevention systems

The purpose of this collaboration is to promote mutual understanding and support in research, training, consultation, technology transfer, investment, and strategic development to develop the system of flood prevention and monitoring of floods in Malaysia. This mutual aid can be concretized through technology transfer programs, staff and faculty exchanges, and data and project exchanges.

A close collaboration between Malaysia and the Spanish and Catalan digital ecosystem

The Malaysian Ministry of Communication & Digital’s aspiration is to firmly establish Malaysia as ‘the Heart of Digital ASEAN’, a regional digital powerhouse launching global champions to lead the fourth industrial revolution. To this end, the Ministry is present at MWC 23 to meet with several Spanish companies and big names in tech.

On February 28th, the MDeC organized a round table with about fifteen companies to discuss making Kuala Lumpur a technology and digital hub in Asia. Among the companies present were many Catalan digital flagships, including MMM, Mediktor, Tech Barcelona, Etra, MingoThings, Worldsensing and some governmental entities as ACCIO.

The day will then end with a networking event bringing together a hundred executives and representatives of technology companies, coming mainly from Malaysia and Spain.

ABOUT THE MALAYSIAN MINISTRY OF COMMUNICATION AND DIGITAL

https://mdec.my

Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDeC) is the agency under the Ministry of Communications and Digital leading the digital transformation of the economy in the country. MDeC was established in 1996 as the lead agency to implement the MSC Malaysia initiative. Today, we are an agency under the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia Malaysia with a close to 25-year track-record of successfully leading the ICT and digital economy growth in Malaysia.



ABOUT MINGOTHINGS

https://www.mingothings.com

Mingothings International, a multi-specialist consulting company, has been dedicated for 8 years to consulting, IoT hardware and software development and integration of cutting-edge technologies.

With a strong and multidisciplinary network around the world (Barcelona, Mexico, Dubai, Nairobi, Kuala Lumpur), the company specializes in creating synergies and leveraging the expertise of each of the actors of a project to create cutting-edge custom solutions.

ABOUT WORLDSENSING

https://www.worldsensing.com

Worldsensing is a global IoT pioneer. Founded in 2008, the infrastructure monitoring expert serves customers in more than 70 countries, with a network of global partners to jointly drive safety in mining, construction, rail and structural health.

Worldsensing is headquartered in Barcelona and has a local presence in the UK, North and South America, Singapore, Australia and Poland. Investors include Cisco Systems, Mitsui & Co, McRock Capital, ETF, Kibo Ventures and JME Ventures.

