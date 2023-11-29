Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,611 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,757 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks // DUI #2, DLS, LSA

 

CASE#: 23B4007667

TROOPER: Shaughnessy

STATION: Rutland              

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 11/28/2023 at approximately 2225 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Poultney, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #2, Leaving the scene of an accident, DLS

 

ACCUSED: Matthew Fuller

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Poultney, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On November 28, 2023, at approximately 2225 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks received a call about a crashed and abandoned vehicle on VT Route 140 in the Town of Poultney. Troopers arrived on scene and were able to locate the operator nearby. The operator was identified as Matthew Fuller. Throughout the interaction with Fuller troopers observed indicators of impairment. Fuller refused Standardized Field Sobriety Tests (SFSTs). Fuller was subsequently taken into custody for DUI. Fuller was transported to the Rutland State Police Barracks for processing and was subsequently released on a citation to appear in Rutland Criminal Court for the above charges.  

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/18/2023 at 1000 hours

COURT: Rutland County Court, Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

 

You just read:

Rutland Barracks // DUI #2, DLS, LSA

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more