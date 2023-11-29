Rutland Barracks // DUI #2, DLS, LSA

CASE#: 23B4007667

TROOPER: Shaughnessy

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 11/28/2023 at approximately 2225 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Poultney, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #2, Leaving the scene of an accident, DLS

ACCUSED: Matthew Fuller

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Poultney, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On November 28, 2023, at approximately 2225 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks received a call about a crashed and abandoned vehicle on VT Route 140 in the Town of Poultney. Troopers arrived on scene and were able to locate the operator nearby. The operator was identified as Matthew Fuller. Throughout the interaction with Fuller troopers observed indicators of impairment. Fuller refused Standardized Field Sobriety Tests (SFSTs). Fuller was subsequently taken into custody for DUI. Fuller was transported to the Rutland State Police Barracks for processing and was subsequently released on a citation to appear in Rutland Criminal Court for the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/18/2023 at 1000 hours

COURT: Rutland County Court, Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: N/A

