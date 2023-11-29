EMU and Medi Foundation Sign Collaboration Protocol

A collaboration protocol was signed between Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) and Medi Foundation on Tuesday, 28 November, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at EMU Rector’s Office Building. EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç and Medi Foundation Founding Director İsmet Koldaş Medi signed the said protocol. EMU Vice Rector for Student Affairs Prof. Dr. Sonuç Zorlu and Vice Rector for Promotion and Institutional Communication Prof. Dr. Mustafa Tümer were also present during the signing session.

“Serving Public is EMU’s Duty”

Delivering a speech during the signing session, EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç stated that responsibilities of universities not only consist of providing training but also to serve the public as well. In this context, they would sign a collaboration protocol with Medi Foundation, a non-governmental organization, in order to initiate cooperation between the two institutions. Expressing that EMU cooperates with non-governmental organizations in order to improve the relations between the university and the society, to identify the problems of the society and produce solutions to these problems, Prof. Dr. Kılıç stated that the cooperation they initiated with the Medi Foundation aims to benefit EMU students and the society.

“We Aim to Support the Society Together with EMU”

Medi Foundation Founding Director İsmet Koldaş Medi indicated the importance of understanding the specific difficulties experienced by the students. Citing issues such as adapting to a new environment, getting used to classes and coping with the pressures of higher education as examples of these difficulties, Medi also stated that they aim to support the society together with EMU on addiction and mental health issues. Stating that seminars on law, culture shock and creating community events can be organized within the scope of the collaboration, Medi noted that they plan to offer students tools that will improve their skills not only in the academic field but also in coping with the complexities of life through the workshops they will hold.

About Medi Foundation

Having a rehabilitation facility within its structure, Medi Foundation aims to prevent addiction, provide addiction treatment and mental health, and improve individuals and families affected by addiction. Offering a range of rehabilitation, education, personal development programs and creative activities to support individuals at every stage of their recovery journey, Medi Foundation aims to promote sustainable recovery. Medi Foundation, which protects individuals’ privacy rights and uses traditional and complementary treatment methods in its facilities, works in partnership with national and international organizations to provide the best service.