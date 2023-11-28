Navy Defuels P-8A Poseidon in Kaneohe Bay

“Yesterday, the team executed a slow and methodical defueling process,” said Rear Adm. Kevin P. Lenox, who is also commander of Carrier Strike Group 3. “This was done to minimize the risk of environmental harm in the follow-on salvage process. We estimated that the aircraft had just over 2,000 gallons of fuel on board andthe team extracted all the fuel that would come out.The process was completed successfully without any fuel being released into the bay.”

To prepare for that process, Navy divers went to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam to familiarize themselves with the P-8A Poseidonand practice connecting and disconnecting the fuel lines.The divers also conducted a hydrographic survey to better assess the coral and marine environment around the aircraft.

“This team has been singularly focused on developing a salvage plan for this aircraft that prioritizes the safety of personnel and the environment here inKaneohe Bay,” said Lenox.“We tested the fuel today to make sure what came out didn’t have any water in it, and it was basically perfect fuel. We could actually put that in another plane and it would be good to go.”

Col. Jeremy Beaven, commanding officer, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, and Cmdr. Mark Anderson, commanding officer, Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 1, also addressed the media.

“Within minutes [of the mishap] our Waterfront Operations team was postured and responding to ensure there were no deleterious effects on the environment,” said Beaven. “As the subsequent days have gone, our posture from the initial stages has just improved daily and that’s been in coordination with some of our state agencies helping us to get to what right looks like.

”The on-scene commander also noted an Aviation Mishap Board is on site, and an administrative investigation led by a senior naval officer in the Maritime Patroland Reconnaissance Force from outside the chain of command of the aircraft crew in question, has been designated and began review of investigation materials.