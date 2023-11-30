Child rapist to be sentenced November 30, 2023: Win for Ashtabula County Prosecutor Colleen M. O'Toole
JEFFERSON, OH, UNITED STATES , November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, the Ashtabula County Prosecutor's Office (Colleen M. O'Toole) with the assistance of Assistant Prosecutor Gene Barrett was victorious in the case of Steven Honeycutt.
The case details including case number are as follows: State of Ohio v. Steven Honeycutt. Case Number: 2023 CR 146, Ashtabula County Court of Common Pleas, Ashtabula County, OH.
This is a case where Honeycutt was found guilty after a two (2) day jury trial for rape of child under the age of 10.
The State put on a number of witnesses. The jury deliberated for almost two hours ultimately returning a guilty verdict.
Sentencing is November 30, 2023, Ashtabula County Court of Common Pleas.
Prosecutor Colleen M. O'Toole is proud of her office's hard work.
Prosecutor Colleen M. O'Toole is committed to prosecuting to the fullest extent of the law.
Colleen M. O'Toole
The case details including case number are as follows: State of Ohio v. Steven Honeycutt. Case Number: 2023 CR 146, Ashtabula County Court of Common Pleas, Ashtabula County, OH.
This is a case where Honeycutt was found guilty after a two (2) day jury trial for rape of child under the age of 10.
The State put on a number of witnesses. The jury deliberated for almost two hours ultimately returning a guilty verdict.
Sentencing is November 30, 2023, Ashtabula County Court of Common Pleas.
Prosecutor Colleen M. O'Toole is proud of her office's hard work.
Prosecutor Colleen M. O'Toole is committed to prosecuting to the fullest extent of the law.
Colleen M. O'Toole
Ashtabula County Prosecutor's Office
+1 440-576-3662
email us here