Rapist's convictions upheld by Appellate Court: Victory for Prosecutor Colleen M. O'Toole, Ashtabula County Prosecutor
Douglas Jeffrey Haines
The Court of Appeals of the State of Ohio recently upheld three (3) convictions of rape against Douglas Haines. Victory for Colleen M. O'Toole, Prosecutor.
My office works hard everyday to see that justice is served.”JEFFERSON, OH, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, Ashtabula County Prosecutor, Colleen M. O’Toole with the assistance of Assistant Prosecutors, Christopher R. Fortunato and Matthew J. Hebebrand had successful results in the case of Douglas Jeffrey Haines, a convicted rapist convicted on three (3) counts of rape in the Ashtabula County Court of Common Pleas.
Douglas Jeffrey Haines appealed his convictions for three (3) counts of Rape following the entry of a negotiated guilty plea.
The Court of Appeals of Ohio, Eleventh Appellate District, Case Number: 2022-A-0106 (2022-CR-00016) Trial Court Number: has affirmed the judgement of the Ashtabula County Court of Common Pleas.
Haines argued that his plea was invalid because the trial court failed to explain that Haines could not appeal his sentence in this case since, under R.C. 2953.08, a stipulated sentence is not subject to appeal as of right. Since none of the proceedings or arguments indicate that Haines is entitled to relief and he had failed to submit evidentiary materials sufficient to demonstrate a manifest injustice, the Court of Appeals of Ohio Eleventh District reject the claim that he was entitled to a hearing on the Motion to Withdraw a Plea.
O’Toole is proud of the work her office has done on this case. Prosecutor Colleen M. O’Toole is committed to fully pursuing justice in each case.
Prosecutor Colleen O'Toole said, "My office works hard everyday to see that justice is served."
Mr. Haines is currently serving twenty-eight (28) to thirty-three (33) years in prison with six (6) days credit for time served and five (5) years post release control.
