TBCASoft Adds the First Bank Partner to the HIVEX Cross-Border Payment Network

HIVEX, a Secure and Interoperable Cross-Border Payment Network developed by TBCASoft for Mobile Payment Service Providers.

HIVEX Enables Banks to Expand On-Us Capabilities to Cross-Border Transactions at Millions of PayPay Merchants in Japan

SUNNYVALE, CA, USA, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TBCASoft, Inc. ("TBCASoft") announces that E.SUN Bank is live on the HIVEX®️ payment network. Millions of E.SUN Bank customers with their E.SUN Wallet can seamlessly and securely make purchases at millions of PayPay affiliated stores throughout Japan.

The HIVEX Network is designed exclusively for Mobile Payment Service Providers (MPSP) and harnesses TBCASoft's proprietary Distributed Ledger Technology that provides a secure and neutral platform optimized for QR payments. With a one-time integration with the HIVEX Network, MPSP Members gain access to an extensive network of merchants across multiple countries. For HIVEX Members that are banks, their On-Us capability can be applied to their customers’ cross-border transactions on the HIVEX Network.

Ling Wu, Founder and CEO of TBCASoft said, "Since the first day of the HIVEX Network commercial launch, our success with Members has been remarkable. The inclusion of a bank-MPSP demonstrates HIVEX’s ability to bring innovation and cross-border growth to various MPSP types. We welcome E.SUN Bank and anticipate extending HIVEX’s secure and frictionless payment experience to an even wider customer base."

About the HIVEX®️ Network:

The HIVEX Network is an international membership of MPSPs that facilitates merchant-acceptance sharing. TBCASoft provides proprietary technologies that optimizes transaction processing and clearing between payment service providers and any other companies or businesses approved to participate in the HIVEX Network.

The Network launched with a collaboration of leading MPSPs in Japan and Taiwan. They include PayPay Corp., a major player in Japan that has more than 55 million users, 4.1 million affiliated merchants and the highest market share in domestic QR code payments. The MPSP participants from Taiwan includes E.SUN Bank, JKOPAY, and PXPay Plus, that collectively represent more than 12 million users. The launch allows users from HIVEX enabled MPSPs in Taiwan to continue using their trusted mobile payment applications to make purchases at PayPay-affiliated stores in Japan.

About TBCASoft:

TBCASoft is a U.S.-based company developing innovative blockchain technology for MPSPs and other growth sectors. Its consortium-based blockchain platform enables MPSPs to create innovative services for their users under a more secure, robust, and efficient environment.

HIVEX Across Japan: Within 3 weeks after launch, HIVEX enabled transactions (partnered with PayPay) in all 47 Japan prefectures