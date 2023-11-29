Announcing the Launch of Allie Wester's Wedding Planning Center
WBA School OF Planning & Event Institute Revolutionizes the Wedding Industry
Allie Wester is not just a wedding planner; she's a storyteller, an educator, and a creator of unforgettable moments. Join her journey and be inspired to turn your dreams into reality.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned wedding planner Allie Wester invites aspiring individuals to embark on a transformative journey into the world of wedding planning through the WBA School of Planning & Event Institute. With over two decades of experience orchestrating more than 1,000 weddings and events, Allie is a seasoned expert in the industry. Her expertise extends beyond weddings to include the production of hundreds of bridal shows, galas, and special events, including the prestigious Miss USA Special Events.
The WBA School of Planning & Event Institute, initiated by Allie in Baton Rouge, LA, in 2004, has empowered over 1,200 students to pursue their passion for creating magical moments. Due to overwhelming demand from individuals outside the Baton Rouge area, the live class is now accessible to everyone through Zoom. This opens up opportunities for enthusiasts from around the globe to learn from Allie's extensive knowledge and experience.
"If you live outside of Baton Rouge, sign up for the Zoom classes and learn how to turn your passion into a fulfilling career!" encourages Allie.
In addition to her commitment to education, Allie Wester is set to captivate readers once again with her upcoming book, "Secret Confessions of Real Brides." A sequel to her successful "Secret Confessions of a Wedding Planner," this new release delves into the experiences of past brides. Allie will conduct insightful interviews to discover what made their weddings unforgettable and what insights they gained for future brides. It's a behind-the-scenes exploration that promises to be a valuable resource for both brides-to-be and wedding enthusiasts.
Furthermore, Allie is gearing up for three exciting bridal shows, each promising a unique experience. The Hilton Wedding Showcase on January 14th at the Hilton Capital Center Downtown Baton Rouge, "Something Old, Something New" at the historic Old Governor’s Mansion on February 1st, and "Love is in the Air" at the enchanting Houmas House on March 10th are events not to be missed.
"Allie Wester is not just a wedding planner; she's a storyteller, an educator, and a creator of unforgettable moments. Join her journey and be inspired to turn your dreams into reality," says Kenneth Andrus, Author of Congratulations, Your Daughter is Engaged…Now What?.
