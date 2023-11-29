Enhesa Expands Sustainability and ESG Intelligence Offerings

Creates Single Source for Regulatory and Sustainability Intelligence Addressing All Facets of EHS, Sustainability and Chemical Safety Management

We have created a true one-stop-shop for global businesses to proactively manage their sustainability and compliance risks.” — Peter Schramme, CEO at Enhesa

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enhesa, the leading provider of regulatory content and sustainability intelligence worldwide, today announced the launch of its new Sustainability and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) business segment focused on helping global corporations navigate the fast-moving and constantly changing sustainability and ESG landscape. Delivering up-to-date, detailed guidance at a global scale, the new Sustainability and ESG offering will inform and support business leaders in understanding evolving regulatory compliance requirements and best practices for their organizations.

The new Sustainability and ESG pillar is Enhesa’s fourth business specialization, joining its EHS Operations Compliance, Sustainable Chemistry and Product Safety areas of expertise to create a comprehensive suite of regulatory content and sustainability intelligence solutions. In addition to launching the new pillar, Enhesa has now fully completed the integration of its Scivera, ToxPlanet and Chemical Watch brands under the single Enhesa brand.

“We’re seeing companies of every type, in every industry, struggle to get a handle on their risk exposures and establish company-wide best practices in everything from product development to supplier engagement – all while a tremendous convergence is occurring between all aspects of corporate environmental, health and safety, sustainability and regulatory compliance,” said Peter Schramme, CEO of Enhesa. “By expanding our offerings in sustainability and ESG intelligence and better organizing our existing solutions to ultimately meet the needs of businesses facing growing risks in these key areas, we have created a true one-stop-shop for global businesses to proactively manage their sustainability and compliance risks.”

Enhesa’s expansion into all aspects of Operations compliance, Sustainable Chemistry, Product safety and Sustainability and ESG has been driven by a combination of steady growth of its core environmental, health and safety (EHS) intelligence business and a series of strategic acquisitions. The company acquired Chemical Watch, the leading global provider of independent intelligence and insights for product safety professionals managing chemicals, in December 2020. It acquired Scivera, a leader in sustainable chemistry in October 2021. In July of 2022, Enhesa acquired both ToxPlanet, the leading source of chemical safety data and decision support solutions, and RegScan, a trusted provider of global compliance solutions for EHS professionals. The full integration of these individual brands and solutions under the single Enhesa brand marks the culmination of the business’ strategy to create a truly global regulatory and sustainability intelligence leader that addresses the unique challenges businesses face today.

All existing product offerings and solutions will continue to be offered to Enhesa clients and partners under the new brand.

For more information about Enhesa, please visit www.enhesa.com.

About Enhesa

Enhesa is the leading provider of regulatory and sustainability intelligence worldwide. As a trusted partner, we empower the global business community with the insight to act today and prepare for tomorrow to create a more sustainable future – positively impacting our environment, our health, our safety, and our future. Navigating the fast-changing compliance and sustainability landscapes, we help them understand not just what they should do (first), but also how to do it. Both in their unique business and anywhere in the world. Now and in the future. Website: enhesa.com