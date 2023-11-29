The Largest Fitness Expo on the West Coast Returns to LA
This health & fitness experience is celebrating its 20th anniversary at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Saturday and Sunday, January 20 & 21, 2024LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TheFitExpo™ announces their 2024 Los Angeles show that hosts 50,000+of enthusiasts ranging from bodybuilders to powerlifters, jiu-jitsu athletes, functional fitness competitors, personal trainers, group exercise instructors, and even the weekend warrior.
COMPETITIONS:
TheFitExpo™ LA will host thousands of competitors in over 20 events— NEW Point Boxing & Sparring Circuit, NPC Muscle Contest Challenge and the NEW West Coast’s Naturals (taking place on Sunday), NEW Ape Functional, NEW UNAA Ultimate Ninja Competition, USPA Powerlifting, WCO’s Battle of the Bars, Odd Haugen’s Strength Strongman Challenge, and UAL Arm wrestling to name a few.
Along with the new year comes other new and FUN challenges like Danny Hester, 1st Olympia Classic Physique Champion’s Posing Contest for Males & Females (Sunday), Healthy Eating Pavilion Guacamole Presentation Competition, and Sifu Hardinger Singh, world leader in Martial Arts, Functional Fitness & Mindset Development will perform Demos and Workshop Series: Feeding the Mind, Bruce Lee’s Be Like Water and Flow, and Tai Chi Boxing- taking place in the Group Training Zone.
MEET FITNESS PROS, CELEBRITIES and INFLUENCERS:
Leading fitness pros will provide expert training tips, informative seminars, exciting demonstrations, and pose for photos with their fans. Headliners include; Jay Cutler (4X Mr. Olympia Champion), CT Fletcher (6X World Champion Powerlifter) Ronnie Coleman (8X Mr. Olympia Champion), Larry Wheels, Granny Guns, Ana Cheri, James English, Oliver Forslin, Julian Smith, Billy Blanks (fitness icon and creator of the Tae Bo exercise program), Corey Calliet (Celebrity Trainer, Body Transformation Specialty, TV Personality), —and many more to come. For a complete list of headliners and special guests show appearance times, visit and get the full list @ www.thefitexpo.com. They do meet and greets, sign autographs, take pics, and some you can take their classes!
FUN FOR THE FAMILY:
Healthy Pet Pavilion because “Healthy Doesn’t Stop at Human®”. Check out the Healthy Pet Pavilion @ TheFitExpo and witness LIVE performances by the Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show (won America's Got Talent w/ Howie a few years ago). Live cooking demos for dogs or an array of healthy pet products/services available to sample or purchase on the expo hall floor. CLIMB-IT Mobile Rock-Climbing Wall for children or adults, beginners or experienced, timid or daring.
Healthy Eating Pavilion –Celebrity Chef Mareya Ibrahim, The Fit Foodie and celebrity Chef Andre Rush (plus many more) will whip up incredibly easy to prepare dishes that you can make at home. They will share their tips and tricks for meal prep and provide nutritional advice covering everyone from those who just want to clean up their diets to planning for the family or feeding the athlete.
TONS OF FREE SAMPLES plus SHOPPING, SHOPPING and MORE SHOPPING!
Shopping & Sampling – For one low ticket price, you get access to 100’s of companies showcasing the latest in fitness, health and well-being products and services. FREE samples! Many of the exhibitors are offering products at discounted prices.
THE DETAILS:
Adult admission tickets are $32 (plus tax) per day or $55(plus tax) for the full weekend. Children 12 years and under are $10 (plus tax) per day and children under 6 are free. Every ticket includes access to ALL the competitions, educational seminars, mini-classes, performances, and photo ops / autographs from on-site influencers. Tickets are best purchased in advance online at www.thefitexpo.com/la-tickets/.
Show hours are Saturday, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and Sunday, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. The Los Angeles Convention Center is located at 1201 South Figueroa Street.
For full information please visit www.thefitexpo.com or call 1-888-FIT-EXPO.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Joice Truban Curry / c3 Communications, Inc.
619-540-6611 - cell / joice@c3publicrelations.com
Sean Curry
c3 Communications, Inc.
+1 858-794-6974
