N8iV Beauty Makes History as the First Native American Beauty Brand at Coachella

Breaking Barriers as the First Indigenous Beauty Brand at the Festival

Our Indigenous skincare products harness the healing powers of acorn oil, known as ‘kiwilla’ in the Luiseño language, used for centuries by our people to nourish and revitalize the skin” — Ruth-Ann Thorn

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- N8iV Beauty is thrilled to announce that it will be featured at the Coachella Music Festival for both weekends, April 11 – 13 and April 18 – 20, making history as the first Native American beauty brand to participate in this iconic event.N8iV Beauty is proudly founded by Ruth-Ann Thorn, an enrolled Tribal member of the Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians. As the first skincare brand created by a Native woman, N8iV Beauty utilizes acorn oil sourced from tribal land, carrying ancestral knowledge that has been passed down through generations.“Our Indigenous skincare products harness the healing powers of acorn oil, known as ‘kiwilla’ in the Luiseño language, used for centuries by our people to nourish and revitalize the skin,” said Ruth-Ann Thorn. The products are formulated with organic ingredients, including plant stem cells and copper peptides, promoting radiant and healthy skin with no animal testing.Excitingly, Ruth-Ann will also be teaching classes on plant medicine at the festival, focusing on the Native American Medicine Wheel and the sacred use of the four most important plants in our culture: Cedar, Sage, Sweet Grass, and Tobacco. These sessions aim to educate attendees about the respectful treatment and significance of these plants. Classes will be held daily at the festival campgrounds from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM, and advance sign-up is required.N8iV Beauty is committed to sustainable and ethical sourcing of ingredients, supporting Indigenous communities while empowering the next generation. Additionally, a percentage of sales are dedicated to the critical MMIW Movement, advocating for justice for missing and murdered Indigenous women (MMIW).Celebrating not just beauty, but also Native American culture, N8iV Beauty invites festivalgoers to visit their booth during the Coachella festival to experience the transformative power of their products and engage with the stories behind them. Free samples will be available.To learn more about N8iV Beauty and its offerings, visit https://n8ivbeauty.com . Socials - Instagram: @n8iv_beauty, Facebook: @n8ivbeautyofficial, LinkedIn: N8iV BeautyJoin us in celebrating this pivotal moment for Native American representation in the beauty industry!# # #For more information, interviews, or media requests, please contact c3 Communications, Inc

