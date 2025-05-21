Luiseño Woman Reclaims San Diego Gaslamp with California’s First Native-Owned Boutique

A glimpse inside Native Star Boutique

The first and only all–Native American boutique in CA

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The excitement is palpable as we prepare to unveil Native Star , the first Native American store in San Diego’s vibrant and historic Gaslamp District! Join us for an unforgettable grand opening celebration that honors the rich tapestry of Native American culture, art, and heritage. This landmark establishment is set to showcase the incredible artistry, fashion, and crafts of our people, marking a historic moment for our community.Native Star marks a significant milestone for our community in San Diego. With San Diego being home to the largest representation (18) of federally recognized tribes in the United States, this grand opening is more than just an event—it’s a celebration of our legacy!The grand opening of Native Star is not just a celebration of another store; it’s a cultural festival that aims to educate the community about the beauty and diversity of Native American traditions, art, and culture. By showcasing Native American culture, it fosters a deeper appreciation and understanding of their heritage among attendees.The entire community is invited to join in this momentous occasion to honor Native American past while celebrating their vibrant future. This FREE event offers a unique opportunity for attendees to engage with Native American culture, explore their offerings, and immerse themselves in a rich tapestry of performances that highlight the talent and resilience of Native American people.We can’t wait to welcome everyone to celebrate and experience the beauty of Native American culture in this new and historic store.Event HighlightsRibbon-Cutting Ceremony- Date: Friday, May 30- Time: 6:00 PM- Special Guests- Proclamation by the city of San Diego- Land Acknowledgment by Chairman Cody Martinez of the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay NationRecognition of Tribal Representation:Each of the federally recognized tribes in San Diego County will be honored during the ceremony, with an opportunity for each council member in attendance to give a brief one-minute introduction.FUN Cultural Performances- Time: 6:30 PM- Experience the enchanting sounds of Bird Singers- Join us for a vibrant Drum Circle from 7:00 PM - 8:00 PMFeatured Artists:- Get ready to groove with the Kalifornia Ramblers!- Lead Singer: Larry Horse- Drum Keeper: Sam BearpawContinued CelebrationDate: Saturday, May 31- Time: 6:00 PM- Delight in the melodies of Bird Singers from 6:00 PM - 6:30 PM- Participate in the Drum Circle from 6:30 PM - 7:00 PM- Live Performance: Enjoy contemporary Native American rock by I Know Jack from the Rincon Tribe from 7:00 PM - 8:00 PMTo learn more about Native Star and its offerings, visit https://native-star.com/ . Instagram: @nativestarboutiqueJoin us in celebrating this pivotal moment for Native American representation in the beauty industry!For more information, interviews, or media requests, please contact c3 Communications, Inc. About Native StarNative Star was founded by tribal member Ruth-Ann Thorn, member of the Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians, with a vision to provide a platform for Native American creators to showcase and sell their unique creations. Inspired by the ancient traditions of bartering and trading that prevailed on the northern continent thousands of years ago, Native Star aims to revive the spirit of luxury that characterized the indigenous peoples who have called this land their home for over 23,000 years. Drawing on the abundant resources provided by Mother Earth and Father Sky, Native Americans have been honing their skills in craftsmanship across various art forms such as clothing, jewelry-making, food gathering, and more.

