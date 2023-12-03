New Graduating Class of Certified Product Safety Professionals™ Announced

Emblems of Achievement (Illustrations, not actual) VT Research Center in Arlington, VA

Candidates represented different industries and various disciplines in their product safety roles

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eight product safety professionals have earned the designation Certified Product Safety Professionals™, it was announced by the Society of Product Safety Professionals (SPSP) and Virginia Tech. These industry professionals were required to have 10 years of experience in a product safety role or 7 years of experience and a 4-year college degree in a related field. To earn certification, all candidates are required to complete a product safety education program at Virginia Tech’s Research Center in Arlington, VA.

The candidates from the 2023 certification program and their company affiliations are: Delfina Anderson, Vice President of Product Integrity, Goldbug; Jacob Borowiec, MBA, Manager, Reliability Engineer/Quality Assurance, Hasbro; Jessica Doyle, Director of Quality and Compliance, The Boppy Company; Jarrod Kuhn, Senior Director, Global Logistics, Trade & Regulatory, Sterno; Sanjay Kotia, Supply Chain Quality Assurance and Government Compliance, SnugZ USA; Rebecca Kurisko, MBA, Reliability Engineering Manager, Hasbro; Melissa McCright, Manager, Product Integrity Compliance, DICK’S Sporting Goods; and C. Beth Millard, Product Compliance Specialist, SnugZ USA.

Candidates are required to demonstrate in-depth knowledge and understanding of consumer product safety. They do this by: 1) passing a multiple-choice examination, 2) submission of a personal essay, 3) submission of a written case study on a product safety problem, and 4) an oral presentation of their case study to a panel of product safety professionals and an academic member.

The 2023 certified professionals will be recognized and presented their certifications by SPSP during the International Consumer Product Health and Safety Organization (ICPHSO) annual meeting and training symposium in Orlando, Florida, in February 19-22.

The Consumer Product Safety Professional Certification Program is directed under the authority of Consumer Product Safety Certification Services, an independent non-profit affiliate of SPSP. Its board membership consists of Alan Kaufman, Chairman, Toy Association (retired); R. David Pittle, Ph.D., Commissioner of the U. S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (1973-1982) and Consumer Reports, Senior Vice President, Technical Director, (Retired); Kitty Pilarz, Vice President, Product Safety & Compliance, Mattel (retired); and Alan Schoem, Director, Office of Compliance, U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (Retired). The Certification program is sponsored by SPSP, and managed by ADK Information Services, LLC, a product safety advisor.

