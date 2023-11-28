DOES and OCTO Announce New Paid Internship Program for DCIA Graduates

(Washington, DC) Today, the Department of Employment Services (DOES) announced a partnership between the DC Infrastructure Academy (DCIA) and the Office of the Chief Technology Officer (OCTO) to launch a paid internship program for graduates of DCIA’s Cisco Certified Network Administrator (CCNA) program.

“DOES remains committed to its investment in District residents through quality training, workforce development, and pathways to in-demand careers,” said DOES Director, Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes. “We aim to cultivate a workforce throughout all 8 wards that have strong skills and unique experiences that makes them highly attractive to potential employers.”

The internship consists of 16 weeks of hands-on training for five Cisco Certified Network Administrator (CCNA) program graduates. Over the course of the internship, trainees will gain valuable field experience focused on the District’s DC-Net network, Voice-Over IP (VOIP) and wireless infrastructure.

This new internship program will provide five CCNA graduates with 16 weeks of hands-on training in the District Government’s DC-Net network, voice-over IP, and wireless infrastructure maintenance. Following the internship, participants will be equipped to pursue infrastructure and technology roles in District government and the private sector, positioning them for future success in a rapidly growing field.

“This is a win-win partnership for DC residents and for DC Government,” said Deputy Chief Technology Officer of Infrastructure Services, Henry Lofton. “Our DC-Net network traverses more than 750 miles throughout the District, connecting nearly 400 District facilities across neighborhoods in all 8 Wards. We want more and more of our staff to come from these same neighborhoods.”

Since launching in 2018, DCIA has trained over 4,000 residents for careers in rapidly growing fields through programs in information technology, energy and utilities, construction, and transportation. DCIA works with local employers to develop and provide rapid training programs which allow District residents to gain the skills and certifications required for infrastructure jobs in just 6 months.

The launch of the new DCIA-OCTO internship program follows continued investments by the Bowser Administration in providing residents with career training programs, including an investment of over 15 million dollars in grants through the DC Workforce Investment Council (WIC) and Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act funds provided by the U.S. Department of Labor.

Residents can learn more about DCIA and training programs by clicking here.