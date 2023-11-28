Submit Release
Defendant wrongly denied chance at murder resentencing

In People v. Curiel, the Supreme Court today holds that a defendant serving a life-without-parole sentence for a murder committed by another should have had an evidentiary hearing to determine his eligibility for resentencing under post-conviction legislation that restricted vicarious murder liability.

