Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,619 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,819 in the last 365 days.

Supreme Court Justice Sotomayor Presides Over Ames Moot Court Final at Harvard Law School

Sotomayor was joined by California Supreme Court Justice Goodwin H. Liu and U.S. District Court Judge Rachel P. Kovner ’01 — a former Crimson executive editor — in a packed Ames Courtroom. Together, they judged the finalists, who had withstood a series of elimination rounds starting with 54 teams of HLS students.

You just read:

Supreme Court Justice Sotomayor Presides Over Ames Moot Court Final at Harvard Law School

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more