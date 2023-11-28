Aubrey Pharmacy Installs Self-Serve Medication Dispenser Pharmaself24

Aubrey Pharmacy has become the second pharmacy in the country to utilize self-serve pharmaceutical technology.

AUBREY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aubrey Pharmacy has become the second pharmacy in the country to utilize self-serve pharmaceutical technology. Aubrey Pharmacy recently installed Pharmaself24 , an innovative prescription dispenser accessible outside the pharmacy’s main building. This groundbreaking technology was installed as part of Aubrey Pharmacy’s commitment to providing convenient, no-hassle customer experiences.Pharmaself24 is a self-service alternative to pharmacy drive-thrus, which can be inconvenient and time-consuming for customers. With Pharmaself24, Aubrey pharmacists can pre-load the easy-access dispenser kiosk with customer prescriptions. Customers will then receive a personalized code, which they can use to pick up their prescriptions from the kiosk at any time, thanks to Pharmaself24’s 24/7 access availability.Aubrey Pharmacy hopes the Pharmaself24 will minimize long wait times and inconvenient prescription pick-ups. Aubrey Pharmacy is a customer-focused company that prioritizes relationships with the larger community. Pharmaself24 is easy to use and accessible to everyone, including wheelchair users. The new kiosk is located on the north side of the pharmacy and is now available for medication pick-up.“We’re excited and proud to continue innovating our pharmaceutical technology,” said Steve Coomes, owner and pharmacist at Aubrey Pharmacy. “Pharmaself24 is an opportunity to provide our clients with even better service, which we’ve been passionate about since we first opened our doors.”Aubrey Pharmacy, as a member of Health Mart Independent Pharmacies , is a local Texas pharmacy specializing in friendly and personal care and offering a wide array of services. The pharmacy is located at 701 S Highway 377, Aubrey, TX 76227. Visit www.aubreypharmacy.com or contact info@aubreypharmacy.com for more information.