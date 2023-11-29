Rohrer Aesthetics Announces Partnership with PDO Max to Offer PDO AfterGlo™, the First PDO Topical Serum Skin Booster
Rohrer will offer PDO AfterGlo to practice partners as a post-treatment skin topical to enhance patient outcomes in combination energy-based device treatments
PDO AfterGlo is a truly innovative product that will complement our existing portfolio of energy-based device treatments”HOMEWOOD, AL, USA, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rohrer Aesthetics, a leading provider of innovative energy-based devices, today announced a partnership with PDO Max, the developer of PDO AfterGlo™, the first polydioxanone (PDO) topical serum skin booster. This new PDO serum improves the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and hyperpigmentation, while improving skin complexion.(1) Rohrer will offer PDO AfterGlo to its practice partners as a post-treatment skin topical to enhance patient outcomes in combination with its award-winning portfolio of energy-based devices.
— NJ Wazaney, CEO, Blue Ocean Aesthetics Holdings
PDO AfterGlo is a polymer skin booster formulated with polydioxanone (PDO) powder and hyaluronic acid (HA), which is a safe and effective option for correction of volume loss and rejuvenation of photoaging skin. PDO threads, which are composed of the same biodegradable polymer as this new serum, have been safely used in various surgeries for over 30 years and have become a leading non-invasive aesthetic procedure. PDO is an ingredient that is certified by the FDA and naturally dissolves and is absorbed by the body in about 6-12 months. As it dissolves, it aids in the production of collagen.
PDO AfterGlo used in combination with energy-based device treatments designed in part to penetrate the serum into a patient’s skin, the result is a noticeable improvement in the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and hyperpigmentation. Rohrer Aesthetics will also distribute the Glowpin™ by PDO Max which is an airless pump that is specifically designed for the application of topical skin boosters to flow easily and effectively for optimal absorption.
“We are excited to partner with PDO Max to bring PDO AfterGlo to our customers,” said NJ Wazaney, CEO of Blue Ocean Aesthetics Holdings. “PDO AfterGlo is a truly innovative product that will complement our existing portfolio of energy-based device treatments and help us to provide our customers with a patient offering that proves even better results.”
Rohrer will offer PDO AfterGlo as a post-treatment skin topical to enhance patient outcomes in combination with its award-winning portfolio of energy-based device treatments. This includes treatments such as Rohrer’s Pixel8 RF Microneedling, a microneeding radiofrequency device that smooths and tightens skin.
“We have seen that the combination of PDO AfterGlo, Emer Skin, and energy-based device treatments provides patients with exceptional results,” said Jason Emer, MD, a leading Cosmetic Dermatologist and Surgeon. “We utilize PDO AfterGlo on many of our patients looking for noticeable improvement in skin texture and wrinkle reduction.”
PDO AfterGlo is now available through Rohrer Aesthetics, please contact your Rohrer representative or visit our website, www.rohreraesthetics.com to learn more.
About Rohrer Aesthetics
Rohrer Aesthetics offers 12 devices in their aesthetic portfolio, addressing nearly every non-invasive aesthetic need in the marketplace. Mark Rohrer, Founder and President of Rohrer Aesthetics, has built the company on three pillars: Gold-Standard Devices, Service Excellence and Immersive and on-going Training. Since 2014, Rohrer has placed thousands of devices and continues to service over 3,500 customers in the United States. Rohrer Aesthetics is one of the fastest growing aesthetic medical device companies in the industry. Rohrer differentiates itself with its ever-expanding Clinical Education Division that adds value to each of Rohrer’s customers, long after the placement of the first device. The true validation of success lies in the fact that more than half of Rohrer customers continue to purchase additional Rohrer devices as their practices grow.
Rohrer Aesthetics, Inc. is a Blue Ocean Aesthetics Holdings, LLC portfolio company.
For more information about Rohrer Aesthetics, please visit our website at www.rohreraesthetics.com.
About PDO Max
PDO Max is a manufacturer of PDO threads and is the trusted provider of hundreds of medical practices utilizing its proprietary FDA cleared Polydioxanone (PDO) threads in their medical aesthetics practices. FDA-cleared PDO Max threads, can help practices grow with innovating PDO thread procedures combined with unparalleled training and support. PDO Max is a developer of innovative PDO-based products for the aesthetic market including, PDO AfterGlo™, is the first polydioxanone (PDO) topical serum skin booster. PDO Max is committed to developing and commercializing cutting-edge PDO-based products that provide patients with safe and effective solutions for their aesthetic needs.
For more information about PDO Max, please visit our website at www.pdomax.com.
