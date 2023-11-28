Sample Missing Person Flyer (Free for Missing Girls)

The Unified Efforts of USPA Nationwide Security and Kingsman Philanthropic Corp in Finding Missing Girls

MIAMI, FL, USA, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USPA Nationwide Security is excited to announce a groundbreaking initiative aimed at helping locate missing girls. Through a partnership with Kingsman Philanthropic Corp, the nonprofit wing of USPA, they are offering a free Missing Person Flyer with Press Release Distribution service to the female community. This service is made possible by the generous support of Kingsman Philanthropic Corp, which is covering all associated costs.

With an extensive distribution network, USPA is able to reach a wide audience of people with to view the missing person flyer and press release. USPA utilizes, EIN Presswire, which has a wide distribution footprint, including major news sites such as The Associated Press, Nexstar, and Google News. This ensures that your story will be seen by journalists and a global audience as well as geographical targeted distribution.

Furthermore, USPA’s press releases are directly fed into leading news aggregators and research tools, including Google News, MuckRack, Moody's NewsEdge, Naviga, and MenaFN. This ensures that your story will be readily available to individuals and organizations actively searching for information.

At USPA Nationwide Security, their commitment extends beyond providing comprehensive security solutions. “We believe in actively contributing to the welfare of our communities. Through this initiative, we aim to assist in locating missing girls and reuniting them with their loved ones,” said Dan Manning, the firm’s CEO.

To avail the Free Missing Person Flyer with Press Release Distribution for Missing Girls, please contact USPA Nationwide Security.

USPA and Kingsman's Symmetry

In order to protect missing girls, USPA Nationwide Security and Kingsman Philanthropic Corp share a common goal. Kingsman Philanthropic Corp was founded by Michael Evans in 2005 to aid women facing domestic violence without the means to hire personal security. It was, however, in 2011 that Michael Evans took on the role of security for Lisa Ling's investigation into the trafficking of young girls that a significant shift occurred. Kingsman has shifted its focus to investigating, locating, and rescuing these vulnerable individuals as a result of Evans' experience with missing girls.

The parent organization of Kingsman Philanthropic Corp, USPA Nationwide Security, plays an essential role in supporting the organization's mission. With USPA Nationwide Security's expertise in security services, Kingsman is able to conduct thorough investigations and provide comprehensive assistance to missing girls with additional resources and capabilities.

In their joint efforts to locate and assist missing girls, Kingsman and USPA Nationwide Security have made significant progress.

Kingsman Philanthropic Corporation's unwavering commitment to protecting missing girls will undoubtedly make a significant difference in the lives of those affected as Kingsman Philanthropic Corp continues to grow alongside USPA Nationwide Security.



