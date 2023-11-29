Titanic Returns to Chicago in February 2024
Embark on an immersive, interactive tour of the Titanic with vast, jaw-dropping recreations of the ships interior and exterior.
An all-new Interactive exhibition will showcase hundreds of artifacts from the Titanic, her sister ships, and the iconic Titanic film
Titanic has been a part of my life since I had the incredible opportunity to dive to the wreck site & since then, I’ve presented hundreds of exhibitions about the ship, her people & her stories.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the morning of April 15th, 1912, the Titanic sank in the icy waters of the North Atlantic and has since sparked intrigue for its story and those of the people on board. More than a century later, Titanic: The Exhibition – produced by Imagine Exhibitions and Fever – will open the doors in February at Westfield Old Orchard.
— Tom Zaller, President and CEO of Imagine Exhibitions
As the largest and most immersive touring Titanic exhibition, the experience is a narrative journey that brings to light the fates of the passengers and crew aboard the sinking ship, and will open on Friday, February 16, 2024 at Westfield Old Orchard (4963 Old Orchard Road) in Skokie, IL. People can join the waitlist through Fever here to gain access to tickets before they go on sale to the public December 6th. Tickets start at $29.00 for adults, with discounts for kids, seniors, military and groups.
“Titanic has been a part of my life since the late 90’s when I had the incredible opportunity to dive to the wreck site, and since that firsthand experience, I’ve presented hundreds of exhibitions about the ship, her people and her stories.” Said Tom Zaller, President and CEO of Imagine Exhibitions “One of the first Titanic exhibitions I was a part of was in Chicago in 2000. Over 860,000 people came to that exhibition; so many, in fact, that we returned in 2002 by popular demand and another 450,000 people came to see it. It’s been more than 20 years since I’ve presented a Titanic exhibition in the Chicagoland area and I’m extremely excited to be returning. This story continues to fascinate people; it's every man’s story - the story of hopes and dreams. Our exhibition is designed to immerse the visitor in the history of the Titanic in a new way, with incredible media experiences and recreated environments that bring the story to life.”
VIEW PRESS IMAGES HERE
Titanic: The Exhibition is an interactive exhibition that tells the chronological and dramatic tale of the design, creation, launch, maiden voyage and tragedy of the largest and most luxurious ship in the world at that time. Guests will admire hundreds of artifacts that encompass items that survived the sinking of the Titanic and her sister ships, as well as props and costumes from the beloved James Cameron 1997 blockbuster film Titanic. Set inside fully immersive re-creations of the ship's interior, the artifacts help navigate guests through Titanic's timeline from sinking to underwater discovery.
Once “aboard,” visitors will receive a boarding pass corresponding with a passenger on the ship – allowing each guest to follow an individual passenger story as they explore the first, second, and third class galleries with their corresponding artifacts. The stories of love and loss culminate in the final galleries, showcasing personal effects and individual anecdotes surrounding a tribute wall where each passenger’s fate is revealed.
Music from the era plays throughout the exhibit as patrons examine incredibly detailed recreations of the ship's interiors including a two-story full-scale recreation of the ship’s famous Grand Staircase, the first class hallway and millionaires suite, the third class hallway and cabin, the boiler room, and the ship exterior promenade deck complete with a starry night sky.
The Discovery Gallery, dedicated to the discovery and research of the Titanic’s wreckage site, features a raised glass floor; simulating the impression of walking along the ocean floor. Broken china in the sand allows visitors to experience some of what discovery teams saw during dives to the Titanic site.
The exhibition also includes a striking and informative film that provides an in-depth look at the most recent forensic research related to the collision, breakup, and sinking of the Titanic and award-winning underwater photography of the Titanic lines the walls of the Discovery Gallery in a stunning display of the ship’s current state on the seafloor.
PRESS CONTACT
rebecca@bettiebomb.com
ABOUT IMAGINE EXHIBITIONS
Atlanta-based Imagine Exhibitions, Inc. is a world leader in narrative-driven, immersive theatrical design, story-telling, and immersive experiences, and creates sophisticated, high-quality experiences for museums, brands, venues, and integrated resorts across the globe. From ideation to operation, Imagines’ team of industry pioneers draws upon decades of success in the fields of immersive design experiences and entertainment to consistently create and implement memorable and thought-provoking environments. The company’s custom experiences deliver focused messaging and serve to increase attendance wherever it is presented. Imagine Exhibitions, Inc. is a global pioneer in traveling entertainment, responsible for many internationally recognized exhibitions such as Harry Potter: The Exhibition, Titanic: The Exhibition, The Hunger Games: The Exhibition, Angry Birds: The Art & Science Behind a Global Phenomenon, Jurassic World: The Exhibition, and Downton Abbey: The Exhibition.
Imagine Exhibitions is currently presenting more than 40 unique exhibitions in museums, science centers, aquariums, integrated resorts, and non-traditional venues worldwide. The company also continues to design, open, and operate its own venues, along with creating and implementing permanent and semi-permanent museum, brand, entertainment properties, and food and beverage experiences. For more information, visit www.ImagineExhibitions.com or find us on Facebook.
ABOUT FEVER
Fever is the leading global live-entertainment discovery platform which has helped millions of people enjoy the best experiences in their cities since 2014. With a mission to democratize access to culture and entertainment in real life through its platform, Fever inspires users to enjoy unique local experiences and events, from immersive exhibitions, interactive theatrical experiences, and festivals to molecular cocktail pop-ups, while empowering creators with data and technology to create and expand experiences across the world.
###
Rebecca Kussmann
Bettie Bomb, Co.
+1 312-203-5302
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram