The Neal Management Group launches Medical Laboratory Science Certification Preparatory Program
Healthcare compliance organization to launch interactive online courses for prospective medical laboratory scientists
My professional goal as a quality management laboratory professional is to fill the gap related to the need for more certified medical lab scientists.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Neal Management Group LLC, a healthcare consulting organization, is proud to announce the launch of its Medical Laboratory Science (MLS) Certification Preparatory Program. The organization is launching the program to provide students with the necessary knowledge, tools, strategies, and confidence to successfully pass the MLS certification exam and fill the missing gap of certified medical laboratory scientists in the profession. The Neal Management Group has hired talented and diverse industry thought leaders and professionals to provide insight, empower students, and lead the hybrid program which will launch in late January of 2024.
— The Neal Management Group CEO Dr. Lisa Pinkney
The MLS Certification Preparatory program is a succinct 10-week review course utilizing the Canvas learning management system to cover the highlights of the content areas for the MLS exam. The review is designed for individuals who are currently a Medical Laboratory Technician (MLT), possess a Bachelor of Science (BS), Master of Science (MS), or PhD in Science who desire to prepare to sit for a certification exam through one of the certifying bodies. Course modules for the program include: Test Taking Strategies, Phlebotomy, Clinical Chemistry, Hematology and Hemostasis, Clinical Microbiology, Laboratory Operations, Immunology, Immunohematology (Blood Bank), Urinalysis and Other Body Fluids and Public Health Laboratory Testing.
Upon completion of the program, students will be able to demonstrate their knowledge and competency of the core content areas for the MLS certification exam, apply information and concepts obtained from the refresher course to day-to-day laboratory operations, describe and understand key principles within the 10 courses of the MLS disciplines of laboratory science, and use critical thinking skills to help them analyze and understand complex concepts that provide the foundations of laboratory science.
“I am thrilled to be on the forefront of launching our Certification Preparatory Program that serves the medical laboratory science field and consider this an exciting opportunity to promote the need for high quality standards within the profession,” The Neal Management Group CEO Dr. Lisa Pinkney said. “My professional goal as a quality management laboratory professional is to fill the gap related to the need for more certified medical lab scientists.”
The program gives students access to insights and perspectives from thought leaders and experienced laboratory science professionals at their virtual doorstep through interactive learning based on real-world examples. The Neal Management Group Medical Laboratory Science Certification Preparatory Program empowers students with life skills, self-esteem, good judgment, effective interpersonal skills and technical skills, which will propel students to excel in the medical laboratory science industry.
To register for The Neal Management Group Medical Laboratory Science Certification Preparatory Program, please visit https://thenealgroupllc.com/continuing-ed/. If students, businesses, organizations or corporations are interested in speaking with The Neal Management Group regarding the program please contact questions@thenealgroupllc.com.
For more information about The Neal Management Group, please visit www.thenealgroupllc.com/.
