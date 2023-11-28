New Stickley Design Center Pop-Up in White Plains Opens January 2024

Located at 381 Tarrytown Rd, two doors from Panera Bread, the Pop-Up will serve as a temporary location while a new permanent showroom is built out in the area.

MANLIUS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stickley has announced a Design Center Pop-Up showroom that will open in January, 2024, in the Crossroads Shopping Center, White Plains. Located at 381 Tarrytown Road, two doors from Panera Bread, the Pop-Up will serve as a temporary location while a new permanent showroom is built out in the area. The existing Stickley Furniture | Mattress showroom at 50 Tarrytown Road will close on December 4, 2023.The Design Center Pop-Up will provide the full range of Stickley’s complimentary design services in a compact, efficient space. Customers will find a range of designer-curated selections, including the best of Stickley furniture, on-trend styles from other fine furniture brands, and affordable offerings from Fulton Lane, a brand exclusive to Stickley’s retail showrooms. Grand Opening specials will kick off at this exciting new location starting January 15, 2024.Ahead of its December 4 closing, the current Stickley Furniture | Mattress showroom is selling all remaining floor samples at enormous markdowns. Customers with open orders or pending deliveries from this showroom will still be able to reach Stickley by phone and chat during business hours after December 4, with the exception of December 25 – January 2.With thirteen showrooms across the country , Stickley Furniture | Mattress offers a range of fine brands, curated collections for every lifestyle, and a selection of the industry’s highest-quality mattresses. Customers find price points that satisfy any budget without sacrificing quality and craftsmanship, as well as complimentary interior design services for both large and small projects.