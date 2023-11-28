NBAA Mourns Passing of GA Champion, AAAA Executive Director Selena Shilad

Contact: Dan Hubbard, 202-431-5970, dhubbard@nbaa.org

Washington, DC, Nov. 28, 2023 – Today, the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) marked the passing of aviation advocate Selena Shilad, a fierce advocate for general aviation and leader of the Alliance for Aviation Across America (AAAA).

Shilad joined the AAAA shortly after the 2007 formation of the non-profit, non-partisan coalition, which was established to raise awareness about the many economic and societal benefits of general aviation and small airports. Within a year, she was named the Alliance’s executive director, a position she held until her Nov. 24 passing.

“Selena was one of the most committed, passionate, resourceful and effective coalition builders and aviation advocates imaginable,” said NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen, who currently serves as chair of the Alliance. “Every single day, she engaged with community leaders, organizations and individuals from across the country to powerfully communicate the central role of general aviation in America.”

Under Shilad’s leadership, the AAAA grew to more than 7,000 individuals, businesses, agricultural groups, FBOs, small airports, local and community elected officials, charitable organizations, law enforcement associations, think tanks, tribal leadership and leading aviation associations.

In addition to building the Alliance from the ground up, Shilad’s achievements also include numerous state and local proclamations detailing the benefits of general aviation, countless local and regional news stories and economic impact surveys in nearly all 50 states.

“Most importantly, we remember Selena as a person of endless passion, indefatigable energy, loyal and joyful friendship, infectious optimism and integrity,” Bolen added. “Our entire industry is stronger and better for her efforts and having known her.”

Prior to her work with the AAAA, Shilad was a renowned legislative advisor who held key leadership positions in several statewide and national campaigns.

Shilad held a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s degree in international relations from the University of Chicago, as well as a master’s degree in leadership from the McDonough School of Business at Georgetown University. She is survived by her parents Shafi and Karen, her brother, Justin and her daughter, Amaya.

# # #

