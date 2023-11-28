Submit Release
24-hour lane closure on Bougainville Drive near Lawehana Street

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs Oʻahu motorists of a 24-hour right lane closure on Bougainville Drive in the southbound direction between Hale Keiki School and Lawehana Street. The closure will be in place seven days a week beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 1, and ending at 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 15. Please see below for a visual representation of the closure.

Roadwork will repair areas of sinking pavement caused by pipe and ground settlement issues beneath the right travel lane and sidewalk. A 24-hour closure will be used to expedite and complete work before the holiday season. Previous work completed in October repaired two separate areas fronting Hale Keiki School.

HDOT reminds motorists to follow traffic control signs and to plan their commutes ahead of time. Special duty police officers will be on-site assisting with safety procedures. Roadwork is weather permitting.

24-hour lane closure on Bougainville Drive near Lawehana Street

