Upper Salmon River Steelhead Update - 11/28/2023

Hi everyone, this is the Upper Salmon River steelhead fishing report for November 28th, 2023. The data for this report was collected between Monday, November 20th and Sunday, November 26th.

Steelhead angler effort dropped considerably during the past week on the Upper Salmon River. The decline was primarily due to much colder weather settling into the area on Friday, and by Saturday, slush ice was flowing through Salmon, ID. The majority of angler interviews for the week were obtained between Tuesday and Friday. Over the weekend, angler interviews were only obtained from downstream of Panther Creek.

Catch rates remained very good through Friday, and some steelhead were caught over the weekend by anglers downstream of Panther Creek. Only ten anglers were interviewed downstream of the Middle Fork in location code 14, and they averaged 34 hours per steelhead caught. Anglers interviewed downstream of North Fork in location code 15 averaged 13 hours per steelhead caught, and anglers interviewed downstream of the Lemhi River in location code 16 averaged 8 hours per steelhead caught. Angler effort remained very low upstream of the Lemhi River in location code 17, but anglers interviewed within this area had the best average catch rate for the week at 5 hours per steelhead caught.