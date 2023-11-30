Delta State’s Patrick Shegog wins 2023 C Spire Conerly Trophy

Shegog was named Mississippi’s top college football player during the C Spire Conerly Trophy Presentation at Country Club of Jackson on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023

JACKSON, MISS., USA, November 29, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a competitive vote following the conclusion of the college football season in the Magnolia state, Delta State University Quarterback Patrick Shegog has been named the 2023 C Spire Conerly Trophy winner. The award presented on Tuesday evening at the Country Club of Jackson recognizes the most outstanding college football player in Mississippi.Named after Hall of Fame and Ole Miss great Charlie Conerly, this was the 28th presentation of the C Spire Conerly Trophy and the third winner from Delta State. Each four-year school in the state that plays football nominates one player as their Most Outstanding Player and a panel of media and scouts vote from those nominees to select the finalists and winner.It was a great season for Coach Todd Cooley and his star quarterback. Patrick Shegog led the Statesmen to a 10-2 overall record and into the playoffs where DSU fell to Valdosta State 38-31 this past Saturday. Shegog completed over 62% of his passes, threw 32 touchdowns and ran for 12 more. He attempted 300 passes and only threw two interceptions.Shegog is a graduate student from Batesville, Mississippi and South Panola High School. Previous winners from Delta State to take home the top player trophy were Tregnal Thomas in the first year of the award (1996) and Josh Bright four seasons later (2000).The top three finalist for this year’s award were Shegog, last year’s recipient Quinshon Judkins of Ole Miss and Mississippi State linebacker Nathaniel Watson. CBS college football analyst Charles Davis was the master of ceremonies for the event.“We are honored to partner with the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame for 25 years on awards given to the top-performing college athletes in the state,” said Jim Richmond, vice president of corporate communications and marketing operations. “We are proud to present the C Spire Conerly Trophy to the best college football player, an esteemed group that counts star quarterbacks Eli Manning and Dak Prescott as former winners. Congratulations to Patrick and Delta State University as well as all of the nominees!"About C SpireC Spire is a diversified telecommunications and technology services company that provides world-class, customer-inspired wireless communications, 1 Gigabit consumer Internet access as well as a full suite of dedicated Internet, wireless, IP Voice, data and cloud services for businesses. This news release and other announcements are available at www.cspire.com/news . For more information about C Spire, visit www.cspire.com or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/cspire or Twitter at www.twitter.com/cspire About the Mississippi Sports Hall of FameThe Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame exists to promote, preserve and protect Mississippi’s rich sports heritage for this and future generations. The Museum serves as a destination for sports legends to live forever through interactive displays and exhibits where visitors can play, live and dream. The 501 (c) (3) organization recognizes excellence in athletics and contributions to sports. For more information about the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame & Museum, visit msfame.com or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mssportshofandmuseum or Twitter at www.twitter.com/mssportshof