WāstAway Names Steve Napolitan CEO

Steve Napolitan, New WāstAway CEO

BRENTWOOD, TN, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bouldin Corporation's board of directors has named Steve Napolitan CEO of WāstAway, the leading green tech innovator that transforms municipal solid waste (MSW) into clean, sustainable fuel.“We are confident in Steve’s leadership and vision for the next chapter of WāstAway’s mission,” said David Neal, board chair for Bouldin Corporation. “All of our solutions and support remain in place, and we are committed to a seamless transition for our clients and partners.”Napolitan’s work over the years with municipalities, utilities and environmental innovators gives an acute understanding of how cities can integrate technology and sustainability without compromising budgets or community well-being.“I’m eager to lead WāstAway to exciting new levels of success in the future, as the company continues to help communities solve their municipal waste challenges, while delivering quality, sustainable, renewable fuels that make the world a cleaner, greener, better place,” Napolitan said.Napolitan's focus on regenerative business models and circular economy design aligns perfectly with WāstAway’s core mission: converting waste streams into clean energy and usable resources. Under his leadership, WāstAway will continue partnering with cities to divert waste from landfills, reduce emissions and create new economic opportunities — proving that caring for the planet and strengthening communities are not opposing goals but deeply interconnected responsibilities.About WāstAwayWāstAway, based in Morrison, Tenn., is a leading green technology company boasting a multi-patented equipment design and processing system that converts municipal solid waste (MSW) into usable energy, achieving 85% landfill diversion. WāstAway’s technology removes metals (ferrous and non-ferrous) and plastics, for recycling and converts the remaining waste into sterile, carbon rich, sustainable engineered fuel for a variety of uses. Its renewable, negative-carbon footprint products include a proven, high-BTU coal replacement fuel for cement kilns, power plants, steel mills, pulp mills and other solid fuel users; biofuels produced through gasification and pyrolysis; renewable natural gas (RNG) produced through anaerobic digestion; and a soil enrichment additive. WāstAway, founded in 2002, is a subsidiary of Bouldin Corporation, which began in 1959 as Bouldin & Lawson, now a premier manufacturer of agricultural and horticultural machinery for the greenhouse and nursery industries. For more information, visit www.WāstAway.com or check out the WāstAway digital media kit.

