WāstAway Brings Landfill Diverting Waste-to-Fuel Tech to Top Biofuels, Waste Recycling Conferences

Green Tech Firm’s Leadership Takes Center Stage at SERC, IBCE, American Biogas & SWANA RCon

“Landfills are not sustainable endpoints for municipal solid waste. Communities need infrastructure that works now – at scale, within regulatory frameworks, and with real economics behind it.” — Steve Napolitan, CEO, WāstAway

BRENTWOOD, TN, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WāstAway is showcasing its multi-patented technologies that transform municipal solid waste (MSW) to sustainable fuel – in 30 minutes – achieving 85% landfill diversion at the world’s top waste recycling and biogas conferences this spring.Landfills are a burgeoning problem across the U.S. – with more than 1,250 of the leaking, aging toxic dumping grounds nearing or exceeding capacity – and WāstAway offers a scalable, negative carbon footprint alternative that reduces landfill pressure, lowers emissions and converts waste into clean, green energy.At scale, deployments achieve annual carbon reduction impacts equivalent to removing approximately 96,000 vehicles from the road, eliminating hundreds of billions of pounds of CO₂ emissions, or adding 517,000 acres of forest land producing clean oxygen each year.At the Southeast Recycling Conference ( SERC ), February 15–17 in Destin, Florida, WāstAway will highlight its deployable waste-to-energy infrastructure solutions. CEO Steve Napolitan will speak on the panel, “Discovering New Revenue Streams Through Green Technologies,” and company representatives will be available at Booth #32.Napolitan’s work over the years with municipalities, utilities and environmental innovators gives an acute understanding of how cities can integrate technology and sustainability without compromising budgets or community well-being. That focus on circular economy design – and a commitment to diverting waste from landfills, reducing emissions and creating new economic opportunities – will be spotlighted at the conferences.WāstAway will be a sponsor, exhibitor, presenter and moderator at the International Biomass Conference & Expo March 31-April 2 in Nashville, Tennessee. Napolitan will deliver a panel presentation “Tap into the Trillion Dollar Waste-To-Fuel Revolution,” moderated by David Palmer, WāstAway’s vice president of engineering. Terry Moore, the company’s chief business development officer, will also moderate a panel on biogas and renewable natural gas (RNG) at the IBCE. WāstAway will also host a group of conference leaders for a plant tour at its company headquarters in Morrison, Tennessee after the conference.“Landfills are not sustainable endpoints for municipal solid waste,” Napolitan said. “Communities need infrastructure that works now – at scale, within regulatory frameworks, and with real economics behind it. That is the role WāstAway is playing. We are committed to making the greatest use of waste to make the world a better place”WāstAway will also participate in the Biogas Americas conference May 18-21 in Detroit, and the SWANA RCon conference Sept. 29-Oct. 2 in St. Louis, Missouri.WāstAway is poised for rapid growth in the coming years. The company is working on multiple projects around the world – achieving 85% landfill diversion while producing clean, green, renewable fuels.About WāstAwayWāstAway, based in Morrison, Tenn., is a leading green technology company with a multi-patented equipment design and processing system that converts municipal solid waste (MSW) into usable energy, achieving 85% landfill diversion. WāstAway’s technology removes metals (ferrous and non-ferrous) and plastics, for recycling and converts the remaining waste into sterile, carbon rich, sustainable engineered fuel for a variety of uses. Its renewable, negative-carbon footprint products include a proven, high-BTU coal replacement fuel for cement kilns, power plants, steel mills, pulp mills and other solid fuel users; biofuels produced through gasification and pyrolysis; renewable natural gas (RNG) produced through anaerobic digestion; and a soil enrichment additive. WāstAway, founded in 2002, is a subsidiary of Bouldin Corporation, which began in 1959 as Bouldin & Lawson, now a premier manufacturer of agricultural and horticultural machinery for the greenhouse and nursery industries. For more information, visit www.WāstAway.com.

WastAway Municipal Solid Waste-to-Fuel Process

