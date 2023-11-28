COMMISSION ACCEPTS FINAL ROUND OF BIDS RELATED TO STANDARD OFFER ELECTRICITY SUPPLY RATES FOR VERSANT CUSTOMERS FOR 2024

November 28, 2023

Hallowell, Maine-The Maine Public Utilities Commission (Commission) accepted bids today for the remaining half of the electricity supply requirement for 2024 Standard Offer service for residential and small non-residential customers of Versant Power, Bangor Hydro District (BHD), as well as the medium and large commercial BHD classes. The bidding process this year for Versant's residential and small non-residential class customers was conducted on two separate days, three weeks apart, to mitigate potential market risks associated with single day pricing. Half the Versant Standard Offer supply load for this class was finalized November 8 and the remainder was completed today. The bidding process for all classes in Versants Maine Public District will be held on one day, November 29, as well as the final bidding for Central Maine Power Companys Standard Offer Supply.

"We are pleased that the bidding process has resulted in lower costs for Maine consumers," Chair Philip L. Bartlett II said. Fortunately, natural gas prices have come down significantly from last year at a time when consumers can really use some relief from the high prices associated with inflation.

For an average residential customer using 500 kWh of electricity per month, a monthly bill will decrease from about $151 a month to about $128 a month. The average decreases for Versants residential, small non-residential, and medium class customers as of January 1, 2024, are as follows.

Residential-(Average 500 kWh per month) 2023 Rate: 15.44 cents per kWh; 2024 Rate:10.76 cents per kWh (30 percent decrease ); Annual decrease:$281

Small Business Class-(Average 1,000 kWh per month) 2023 Rate:15.44 cents per kWh; 2024 Rate:10.76 cents per kWh (30 percent decrease ); Annual decrease:$561

Medium Business Class-(Average 20,000 kWh per month) 2023 Rate:15.27 cents per kWh; 2024 Rate:10.14 cents per kWh (34 percent decrease); Annual decrease:$12,312

Standard Offer electricity supply accounts for about 40 percent of the total residential customer bill. For Versant Medium Business Customers, the new prices vary by month. Electricity usage varies widely within this class, so its important to note the numbers above are for illustrative purposes only.

The new Standard Offer supply rates were set though a competitive bid process conducted by the Commission, as required by Maine law. Multiple bidders submitted sealed proposals in the Commissions annual competitive process for setting Standard Offer electricity supply prices. The increases reflect current regional electric power market conditions which are strongly influenced by natural gas prices, as well as costs to ensure regional electricity supply reliability.

These decreases apply to customers who do not purchase electricity from a competitive supplier of their choosing and instead receive Standard Offer Supply by default.

The Standard Offer prices for Versant large non-residential class will be indexed to wholesale market prices and will be set in advance of each month.

The names of the suppliers selected today will be released in about two weeks, allowing time for power supply arrangements to be finalized. For more information on standard offer service prices visit: https://www.maine.gov/mpuc/regulated-utilities/electricity/electric-supply

Background

An electric bill includes two components: electricity supply and delivery. The Standard Offer Supply Rate is just one component of the total electric bill.

When the electric industry restructured in 2000, utilities were required to sell their electricity generating assets and therefore no longer supplied the electricity. They do, however, maintain the infrastructure that delivers the power to your home or business. That includes substations, large transmission lines, distribution lines, utility poles and meters that connect to homes and business.

Since the law was changed in 2000, electric customers have had the option of choosing their own electricity supplier or using the default supplier, which is the supplier or suppliers chosen in the competitive bidding process for Standard Offer Electricity Supply conducted by the MPUC. Maines electric utilities do not set the rates for electricity supply, they simply bill on behalf of the suppliers so that customers do not receive two bills.

About the Commission

The Maine Public Utilities Commission regulates electric, telephone, water, and gas utilities to ensure that Maine citizens have access to safe and reliable utility service at rates that are just and reasonable for all ratepayers, while also helping achieve reductions in state greenhouse gas emissions. Commission programs include Maine Enhanced 911 Service, gas safety and Dig Safe. Philip L. Bartlett, II serves as Chair, Patrick Scully and Carolyn Gilbert serve as Commissioners.

Learn more about the Commission at www.maine.gov/mpuc

CONTACT: Susan Faloon, Media Liaison CELL: 207-557-3704 EMAIL: susan.faloon@maine.gov