USA Pickleball’s 2023 Diamond Amateur Championship Presented By Fortune Tires To Welcome Nearly 1,200 Athletes

HOLLY HILL, FLORIDA, USA, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USA Pickleball, the National Governing Body for the sport of pickleball in the United States, will soon host the second annual Diamond Amateur Championship presented by Fortune Tires next month from December 3-10 in Holly Hill, Florida.

A total of 1,192 players will compete at Pictona at Holly Hill during the week, with the competition ranging from 12 to 84 years old. Participants hail from 48 states and the District of Columbia, as well as Canada, Puerto Rico, and Costa Rica. 53 percent of participants are male and 47 percent are female.

“We look forward to rounding out the 2023 tournament season with a phenomenal event and one of our most prestigious amateur competitions, the Diamond Amateur Championship presented by Fortune Tires,” said Mike Nealy, USA Pickleball’s Chief Executive Officer. “The inaugural edition of this event was a triumph and welcomed such a variety of players in their teens to their 80s, from all across America. We similarly look forward to seeing our community, volunteers, and referees return to Florida to finish the year strong.”

Gold medalists from the Diamond Amateur Championship will earn pre-registration (Golden Tickets) to the 2024 Biofreeze USA Pickleball National Championships. More details regarding the 2024 National Championship event will be released in future months.

“With last year’s event being such a success, we are delighted to welcome our players from all around the country back to Pictona’s facilities,” said Rainer and Julie Martens, Pictona Directors. “The Diamond Amateur Championship welcomes some of the best amateur players in the nation to compete over a week-long event and we couldn’t be happier to host this tournament once more.”

All events, including singles, will offer a pool-play format. If there are not enough teams for pool play, then a round-robin bracket will be played. The 2023 Diamond Amateur Championship competition schedule is as follows:

12/3/23 - Women's Doubles Seniors (60+)

12/4/23 - Mixed Doubles Seniors (60+)

12/5/23 - Men's Doubles Seniors (60+)

12/6/23 - Women's & Men's Singles Seniors (60+)

12/7/23 - Women's Doubles (19-59)

12/8/23 - Mixed Doubles (19-59)

12/9/23 - Men's Doubles (19-59)

12/10/23 - Women's & Men's Singles (19-59)

A community center focused on pickleball and other educational and recreational activities, Pictona at Holly Hill provides physical activity, health education, and socialization. The facility has hosted over 300 free introductory pickleball classes and over 25 tournaments since its inception. Its Metro Health Stadium with a championship pickleball court seats 1,200.

Those interested in volunteering at the tournament can find more information here. For more information on the 2023 Diamond Amateur Championship, please visit the event registration website.

About USA Pickleball:

USA Pickleball is the National Governing Body for the sport of pickleball in the U.S. and provides players with official rules, tournaments, rankings and promotional materials. The mission of USA Pickleball is to promote the development and growth of pickleball in the United States and its territories. The association is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation and governed by a board of directors and professional staff who provide the guidance and infrastructure for the continued growth and development of the sport.

About Pictona at Holly Hill:

Pictona at Holly Hill is a 49-court pickleball facility serving the greater Daytona Beach area. The 49 courts include 12 undercover courts plus a covered championship court seating 1200 for pickleball events and 1600 for entertainment events. At Pictona, we welcome everyone, offering activities for all ages and skill levels, along with opportunities for lessons, casual play, and competition. We also have recreation courts including shuffleboard, cornhole, a state-of-the-art croquet court, and a new 9-hole putting green. Our recreation courts are free and open to the public anytime Pictona is open. All are welcome.