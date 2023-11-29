Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,512 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,411 in the last 365 days.

The Da Camera Society 50th Anniversary Holiday Concert Choir of Clare College, Cambridge - 2pm Saturday, Dec. 9th

The Choir of Clare College

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Choir of Clare College, Cambridge returns to The Da Camera Society for a 50th Anniversary Holiday Concert under the breathtaking dome of the Second Church of Christ Scientist (Art of Living Foundation), on Saturday, Dec. 9th at 2:00 PM.

The Choir will present a seasonal program, O Magnum Mysterium, featuring sacred works by composers from a wide cross-section of Western history, from Praetorius, Morales, and Byrd to Poulenc and Britten.

Since the founding of its mixed-voice ensemble in 1972, the Choir of Clare College has been considered among the world’s leading university choirs. It has been praised for its consistently ‘thrilling’ and ‘outstanding’ performances worldwide. Recent engagements include performances with the London Philharmonic Orchestra, and Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de México, as well as recitals in Barcelona's Palau de Musica, El Escorial Madrid, St. John's Smith Square London, and across the USA and Canada. In addition to live performances, the Choir has produced an impressive discography of more than forty recordings.

The Second Church of Christ Scientist (Art of Living Foundation) is spectacular inside and out. Imposing Corinthian columns decorate the facade of the structure, topped by a monumental copper dome. The foyer is richly appointed; the vast sanctuary flooded with natural light.

The Da Camera Society, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, presents internationally acclaimed artists in sites of architectural, historical, and cultural significance to the greater Los Angeles area. The Los Angeles Times has referred to the series as “site and sounds merged sublimely,” and “simply the best chamber music series in town.,”

The Second Church of Christ Scientist (Art of Living Foundation) is located at 948 W Adams Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90007

For tickets and more information visit www.dacamerasociety.org, or email dacamera@msmu.edu.

Da Camera Society
The Da Camera Society
dacamera@msmu.edu

You just read:

The Da Camera Society 50th Anniversary Holiday Concert Choir of Clare College, Cambridge - 2pm Saturday, Dec. 9th

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more