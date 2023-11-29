Legacy Cellar Foundation Presents The Great Wine Gift-Away for Charity

The Legacy Cellar is making its largest donation yet to charities and non-profits - 15,000 cases of premium red, white and sparkling wines for charities to acquire for fundraisers, galas, auctions, or however they choose. The Legacy Cellar Foundation works with some of the world’s most passionate wine aficionados to transition their collections into transformative gifts for charities.

15,000 Cases of Premium Wines Available for Donation to Charities in Quantities Large and Small

The ability to donate these outstanding wines to organizations for their fundraising endeavors is what The Legacy Cellar’s mission is all about.” — Garth Hodgdon, Managing Director, Legacy Cellar Foundation

NAPA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Legacy Cellar Foundation, which works with some of the world’s most passionate wine aficionados to transition their collections into transformative gifts for charities, is donating 15,000 cases of premium red, white, and sparkling wine to nonprofit organizations just in time for the holidays. (Media Assets Available Here)

Retailing for more than $5 million (or $360/case), The Legacy Cellar Foundation, which collects, authenticates, and liquidates wine collections for charitable purposes, is offering The Great Wine Gift-Away as an opportunity for non-profits to acquire high-quality wines in quantities large and small for fundraisers, galas, golf tournaments, auctions, or however they choose.

Enough to fill 10 semi-trailer trucks, the wines are available in any combination with a minimum of 20 cases per order (12 bottles per case) required. Organizations need only cover the cost of shipping and handling ($39/case).

“The ability to donate these outstanding wines to organizations for their fundraising endeavors is what The Legacy Cellar’s mission is all about,” said Garth Hodgdon, Managing Director, Legacy Cellar Foundation, leading wine expert and Advanced Sommelier. “To convert wine collections and surplus inventories into charitable donations, brings a previously untapped source of funding to the philanthropic sector, enabling greater positive impact for them, and access to curated wine collections to enthusiasts.”

The Great Wine Gift-Away includes red, white, and sparkling wines of the highest quality. These wines will elevate any event as well as pair nicely with a wide variety of cuisines and concepts. The offer is good while supplies last. When requesting, organizations must include their tax ID information confirming 501c3 status. Shipping currently available to the following states only: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Washington, and Wyoming.

To receive, non-profits can visit The Legacy Cellar at https://legacycellar.org/wine-giftaway/ and complete the online form. Estimated shipping is 7-14 business days allowing plenty of time for shipments to be received ahead of the busy holiday season.

About The Legacy Cellar Foundation Today, there are millions of bottles of wine being stored in personal cellars and storage facilities. Often these collections are not considered during estate planning. Working with donors to identify causes or charities for support, it is Legacy Wine Cellar’s mission to help collectors maximize their giving potential and create a philanthropic legacy through their wine collection. With a team of leading experts, The Legacy Cellar Foundation will conduct a comprehensive wine inventory, authentication, and liquidation of the cellar donation to generate maximum donation value, ensuring every dollar of the donor’s liquidated cellar goes directly to their pre-selected cause.

About The Benz Foundation The Legacy Cellar Foundation was funded and co-created by The Benz Foundation, whose philanthropic mission is to use innovation and leverage to improve lives and help solve some of the more vexing problems facing our society. They believe in the power of all human beings to learn, grow, heal, contribute, and ultimately, flourish, and seek opportunities where resources can unlock vast impact many times the investment.