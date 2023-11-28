Cedar-IBSi Digital & Core Banking Summit 2023: Shaping the Future of Global Banking and Technology

MUMBAI, INDIA, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cedar-IBSi Digital & Core Banking Summit, held on November 24, 2023, in Mumbai, India, concluded with exciting conversations that focused on shaping the future of global banking and technology. This half-day event delivered several industry insights and innovation-led discussions.

Co-hosted by Forbes-listed management consulting firm Cedar Management Consulting and UK-based FinTech news and media advisory firm IBS Intelligence, the summit attracted Indian and international banking luminaries, thought leaders, and industry experts, a testament to its growing global significance and popularity.

This year, Cedar-IBSi events showcased excellence in banking summits across Mumbai, London, Bahrain, Dubai, and Muscat.

The Digital & Core Banking Summit was the second summit in Mumbai and the concluding event of the Cedar-IBSi calendar.

The summit featured 15+ distinguished speakers from leading Indian banks, such as Abhijit Singh, Group Head for BaaS, International Banking & Digital Ecosystem Banking, HDFC Bank, and Ajay Rajan, Head of Transaction Banking, Government & Multinational Business, Yes Bank together with international experts such as Tarek Soubra, Chief Technology Officer, Al Maryah Community Bank and many more. These experts enriched the collective learning experience for all attendees.

The summit received enormous support from partners, including Azentio, Newgen Software, SaaScada, Nucleus Software, and Thought Machine. These collaborations have driven positive change and propelled the industry forward by creating a platform for insightful discussions and exploring cutting-edge trends and solutions.

With over 60+ delegates representing 15+ banks and financial institutions, the summit provided an invaluable platform for knowledge sharing, insightful discussions, and exploration of critical aspects of the banking and technology sectors, with India's digital banking landscape taking center stage. Panel 1 explored the future of banking and catering to the digital Indian. The digital banking sector in India is expected to reach USD 1.5 Bn by 2028 with a CAGR of 9.8% between 2022 and 2028; the conversation explored emerging trends and customer-centric strategies reshaping the industry.

The second panel discussed the pivotal role of NextGen Core systems, exploring how modernization enhances agility, scalability, and innovation in banking operations. Meanwhile, Panel 3 delved into the transformative impact of AI, blockchain, data analytics, cybersecurity, and digital payment innovations on the banking sector in India.

The last panel led to thought-provoking discussions and key takeaways on how digital lending solutions can bridge the financial gap for underserved populations, reaching remote and credit-constrained individuals.

Sanjiv Anand, Chairman of the global Cedar-IBSi group, shared, "The summit highlighted the significant role that both large and small banks can play to drive financial inclusion by exploring digital disruption through affordable technology. He also advocated for simpler mobile banking solutions with real-time lending models, prompting a reflection on banks' readiness for such transformative shifts."

Global Participation and Idea Exchange

The event witnessed active participation from Indian, UK, and UAE banks and FinTech, fostering a rich exchange of global ideas. This cross-cultural engagement added a dynamic layer to the summit, creating an environment of diverse perspectives and collaborative thinking.

Looking Ahead

The Cedar-IBSi Digital & Core Banking Summit provided a platform for attendees to learn, network, and engage in transformative conversations, reflecting the collective commitment to advancing India's banking and technology sectors.

In the wake of six successful summits worldwide in 2023, Cedar-IBSi Events has emerged as a dynamic platform shaping the future of international banking and technology sectors. In 2024, we anticipate an even more exciting events calendar to foster a vibrant and collaborative industry. Join us on this exciting journey towards a future defined by excellence and innovation.