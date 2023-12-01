Technology Lab Announces Impressive Q3 2023 Achievements and Expansion
Marks impressive financial growth with a 31% YoY revenue increase and expands client base to 200+ K-12 schools nationwide
Q3 2023 marked remarkable growth for Technology Lab with a new HQ, expanded client base, and innovative solutions in education technology.”NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technology Lab, a leading provider of innovative IT solutions for K-12 schools, is pleased to announce a series of significant achievements and developments in the third quarter of 2023.
— James Pope, Chief Revenue Officer at Technology Lab
Strong Financial Performance: The company's services revenue has surged, with a remarkable 31% increase year-over-year and a 20% boost from the previous quarter.
Expanding Client Base: Technology Lab has expanded its reach by acquiring 10 new K-12 clients, representing four states in the Southeastern United States, including Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi. The company currently represents 200+ K-12 schools nationwide, supporting 62,500+ students.
New Headquarters: Technology Lab has relocated its Nashville headquarters from the Hadley Park area to a state-of-the-art 10,000-square-foot facility in the Wedgewood-Houston district, underscoring its commitment to growth and innovation.
Exceptional Customer Satisfaction: The company achieved an impressive Customer Satisfaction Score (CSAT) of 98.1%, a testament to its dedication to excellence in customer service. Technology Lab successfully supported and resolved 6,592 total customer tickets during this period.
Innovative Software Launch: The successful launch of a new Client Relationship Management (CRM) software platform showcases Technology Lab's commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions to its clients.
Network Overhaul Success: Technology Lab recently completed a comprehensive network overhaul for a 19-campus school district spanning six counties in Florida, ensuring a secure and efficient learning environment for students and educators.
Core Principles Award: To recognize and celebrate its exceptional workforce, Technology Lab introduced the Core Principles Award. This award allows employees to nominate colleagues who embody the company's core principles, with the winner being honored during the company's holiday party in December 2023.
"Q3 2023 has been a remarkable period of growth and achievement for Technology Lab," said James Pope, Chief Revenue Officer at Technology Lab. "Our incredible new headquarters, expanded client base, and forward-thinking solutions reflect our commitment to excellence in education technology. We take immense pride in our team's passion and the top-tier value we deliver to our clients."
About Technology Lab
Technology Lab is a leading IT Managed Service Provider (MSP) focused on independent schools, specializing in Managed IT Services, Technology Strategy Services (Virtual CIO), Security Services, and Products & Services that keep schools compliant and thriving. Founded in 2009, Technology Lab is an award-winning Microsoft and Apple-certified MSP, Google for Education Partner, E-Rate Certified, Channel Futures MSP 501, and CRN Fast Growth 150 company.
A school's IT responsibilities are all-consuming, regardless of size or location. Time, money, and resources are often stretched thin, making managing the day-to-day technology needs daunting and new initiatives an impossible pursuit. That's where Technology Lab comes in. Our team of specialists has spent our days and nights in R&D, formulating a proven approach to IT solutions specifically designed for K-12 schools. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Technology Lab boasts satellite offices in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, and Louisiana.
Simplified IT Solutions Designed for K-12 Schools — Innovation Awaits. To learn more, visit technologylab.com.
