Advertisement for the solicitation # 19KG1024Q0001, Hotel services

All firms that respond to this advertisement must be technically qualified and financially responsible to provide the required services. At a minimum, each firm must meet the following requirements when submitting their request for a copy of the solicitation:

1. Adequate financial resources or the ability to obtain them;

2. Ability to comply with the required performance period, taking into consideration all existing commercial and governmental business commitments;

3. Satisfactory record of integrity and business ethics;

4. Necessary organization, experience, and skills or the ability to obtain them;

5. Necessary equipment and facilities or the ability to obtain them;

6. Be otherwise qualified and eligible to receive an award under applicable laws and regulations.

All firms that are interested in competing for this requirement must provide an email request for a copy of the solicitation document to the U.S. Embassy Procurement Office at BishkekGSOBid@state.gov on or before December 12, 2023; 17:00 GMT+6.

Note: Interested firms must be registered in the System for Award Management (SAM) to be eligible for obtaining a U.S. Government contract. The SAM registration guidance document is attached to this advertisement.

Contracting Officer

US Embassy Bishkek

Attachment: “SAM Registration Guidance”