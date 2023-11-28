Conrad Lenzmeier visits with Jerry J-Man Joyner to talk music, canna-business and comedy on Weed And Whiskey News
Fayetteville-based musician, comedian and renaissance man Conrad Lenzmeier talks music and comedy with Jerry J-Man Joyner on Weed And Whiskey NewsDALLAS, TEXAS, USA, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Conrad Lenzmeier has been a musician for more than half of his life, but he also happens to be very funny.
In Episode 68 of W&W News, Lenzmeier chats with Jerry “J-Man” Joyner about comedy, cannabis and more, from his day job duties as a traveling bong salesman to his unique style of entertainment blending song and stand-up.
Having met at the first-ever Comedy Fantasy Camp in Hollywood earlier this fall, Lenzmeier and Joyner initially bonded over nearly identical hairstyles, plus a shared affinity for music, cannabis, and of course, comedy.
“One of the aspects that drew me towards comedy is that there’s no certification for it: you have to go learn it and do it … or learn how not to do it,” Lenzmeier said. “I also understood it as something I could do into old age, and that would only get better with time and experience.”
While moonlighting as an open mic host and comedian wasn’t necessarily part of Lenzmeier’s life plan, it’s garnered him a local following in Fayetteville, and has allowed him to expand into other venues throughout the region. Most recently, Lenzmeier performed at Hyena’s Comedy Nightclub in Dallas.
The episode, which also features a live musical performance by Lenzmeier, is available now on Roku, YouTube, Spotify Podcasts, and Weed And Whiskey TV.
Fayetteville-area viewers can also catch Lenzmeier live on stage at Waystone Pizza Co. and American Shaman Kava Bar, the latter of which Lenzmeier describes as an “alternative, hemp-fueled venue with a Jimmy Buffett vibe.”
For more comedy-focused coverage, check out Episode 67, featuring fellow Comedy Fantasy Camp alumni Laura McKenzie Stanton, Nick Pasquale, and Susan Guidi.
Subscribe to W&W News to stay up-to-date on latest episodes, which drop every Friday, on YouTube, Spotify, Roku, and online at weedandwhiskey.tv.
About Weed And Whiskey TV, Home of W&W News
Weed And Whiskey TV is an on-demand TV network channel featuring “highly”entertaining cannabis and spirit-friendly programming, including W&W News. The network’s original, short-form content averages about 4 minutes and 20 seconds in length, and is available on most streaming devices. Discover curated music concerts, feature films, shows, holiday specials and more on Weed And Whiskey TV. Roll one up, take a sip, and enjoy TV with a twist.
Weed And Whiskey News is a short-format news show and podcast. With bite-sized content covering cannabis and spirits education—from legislation, technology and medical advancements to up-and-coming brands and industry updates—W&W News blends news and lifestyle content with comedy, music, and entertainment.
About Jerry “J-Man” Joyner
Jerry “J-Man” Joyner is the founder of the Weed And Whiskey TV channel and host of the Weed And Whiskey News show and podcast. An outspoken advocate and expert of the cannabis industry, Joyner (who was actually born on 4/20) has been partaking for half a century and is a frequent guest of talk radio shows throughout the U.S. Visit the official J-Man website to learn more about J-Man or contact him for speaking engagements.
