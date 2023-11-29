New Book Guides Families and Organizations in Creating Generational Wealth
"Mind Over Money: Transforming everyday expenses into assets."
If you're not already using this plan, after reading the book, you will!”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In today's financial landscape, mindset plays a crucial role, as highlighted by Terrance Amen, a visionary author and entrepreneur, in his latest book, "FBC: Family Business Circle - Creating Generational Wealth, Using the Money You're Already Spending." Amen underscores the pivotal role of cultivating a wealth mindset as the cornerstone for achieving financial success.
— Terrance Amen
The disparities in the thought processes of the wealthy, middle-class, and poor are apparent. The wealthy often envision starting a business, dedicating time to financial education. In contrast, the middle class and poor focus on securing a great job and unwind after work. The wealthy prioritize making their money work for them, while the middle-class and poor concentrate on working for their money, with differing perspectives on short and long-term goals.
Amen's groundbreaking book serves as a blueprint for adopting and nurturing a wealth mindset. It challenges conventional financial thinking, offering a fresh perspective on leveraging monthly expenses to create generational wealth. By maximizing monthly spending and transforming liabilities into assets, Amen's approach empowers individuals, families, and organizations to construct a lasting legacy of financial success.
"FBC: Family Business Circle" provides practical insights and real-world examples applicable to personal financial growth, as well as for churches and member organizations striving to fortify their financial foundations.
Terrance Amen's mission transcends individual success; it extends to empowering families and inspiring a collective shift in financial understanding. Adopting a wealth mindset is the key to unlocking financial prosperity for families, churches, and other member organizations. Through his company, Family Business Circle LLC, Amen aims to assist individuals and groups in retaining more of their existing spending, enhancing their financial futures.
For those eager to embrace the wealth mindset, "FBC: Family Business Circle" offers a roadmap to prosperity. It's a call to action, an invitation to revolutionize financial thinking, and a guide to creating lasting wealth. Order the book here.
To learn more about how “FBC: Family Business Circle” can transform your financial future, visit familybusinesscircle.com.
About the Author:
Terrance Amen is a visionary author and entrepreneur committed to guiding individuals, families, churches, and member organizations toward financial independence. Through his innovative approach showcased in "FBC: Family Business Circle," he aims to empower readers to rewrite their financial story and establish generational wealth.
