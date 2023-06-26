"FBC: Family Business Circle empowers families and churches to create generational wealth through everyday spending"
The book shows families, churches, and other organizations how to create generational wealth, in the shortest time.
If you're not already using this plan, after reading the book, you will!”SAN FRANCISCO, CA., USA, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Terrance Amen announces the release of "FBC: Family Business Circle." This groundbreaking guide reveals innovative strategies to build generational wealth by harnessing everyday spending, empowering families to become financially independent while at the same time helping churches and organizations raise money for their mission. This creates a win-win for families and organizations they want to support. "It doesn't always have to be a zero-sum game", Mr Amen says. Everybody wins with this plan. Together, families, churches, and their favorite organizations can create a powerhouse in unity.
— Terrance Amen
In "FBC: Family Business Circle," readers will discover a revolutionary approach to wealth creation that goes beyond traditional notions of saving and investing. By leveraging everyday spending and establishing a family business, individuals and families can achieve financial goals and secure a brighter future for generations to come. Church organizations and institutions can also benefit immensely from implementing the book's principles.
With practical strategies and actionable advice tailored to families of any income level, "FBC: Family Business Circle" equips readers with the knowledge and tools to optimize their financial well-being. The book focuses on financial literacy, enabling readers to make informed decisions.
To learn more about "FBC: Family Business Circle" and secure your copy, visit familybusinesscircle.com or click on this link https://www.amazon.com/author/terranceamen-3ufirst.com. "Let's start a community of families, churches, and organizations transforming their financial futures and building a legacy of prosperity", Mr Amen says.
About the Author: Mr. Terrance Amen has worked in the areas of health, security, and marketing. His mission of helping families achieve financial independence culminated in the creation of "FBC: Family Business Circle," a practical guide that provides a clear roadmap to financial success. Mr. Amen has been interviewed on local tv shows like KPIX Bay Sunday, and Black Renaissance. National radio talk show, WOL DC NEWS, The Carl Nelson Show, and also local newspapers.
