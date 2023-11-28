Whoa Dough Donates 25,000 Vegan Cookie Dough Snack Bars to Vegans Of LA
Whoa Dough Donates 25,000 Vegan Cookie Dough Snack Bars to Vegans Of LA, Giving Southern Californians Greater Accessibility to Healthier Food OptionsHIGHLAND HEIGHTS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whoa Dough, a renowned brand committed to providing delicious, vegan snacks, is thrilled to share its recent donation of 25,000 Whoa Dough bars to Vegans of LA, the first black, female-owned vegan food bank in the country.
As part of its Giving Tuesday initiatives, Whoa Dough has supplied these delicious vegan cookie dough snack bars to those in need in Southern California.
“When I found out about Vegans of LA, I knew I wanted to help contribute to their noble cause,” said Todd Goldstein, Founder of Whoa Dough. “As someone who suffers from celiac disease, I understand that finding food can be a daily struggle for some people. That’s the reason I started Whoa Dough—to ensure a greater variety of delicious, safe, and nutritious alternatives for individuals with celiac disease and gluten sensitivity were available. When you also factor in specific dietary needs like vegan and plant-based, that quest can prove immense.”
“We’re excited to have been able to provide these better-for-you alternatives to the Vegans of LA,” Goldstein added.
“All of us here at Vegans of LA are committed to creating food security and ensuring Southern Californians have greater accessibility to healthier food options, like Whoa Dough,” said Gwenna Hunter, Vegans of LA founder. “Our mission is to honor and serve every soul waiting in line with gratitude and respect with the intention that when they leave, they are not only provided with quality nutritious food, but are also filled with hope, light and dignity,” she continued.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture study showed an increase in food-insecure households in 2022 when compared to 2021, meaning they had difficulty providing food to all their members due to lack of resources. Whoa Dough is happy to have partnered with Vegans of LA to cut down on food scarcity and hope to shed light on this issue in our country going forward.
About Vegans of LA
Vegans of LA Food Bank is a solution to those who are experiencing the challenges of meeting their basic dietary needs, by providing them with the resources they need to thrive. We are committed to building a healthy, compassionate community, working towards a more sustainable future for the planet, the animals, and the entire human race. For additional details, visit vegansofla.com.
About Whoa Dough
Whoa Dough is a pioneering brand in the gluten-free food industry, committed to providing delicious, safe, and nutritious alternatives for individuals with celiac disease and gluten sensitivity. With a wide range of gluten-free products, Whoa Dough is dedicated to making life tastier and more enjoyable for those who need or choose a gluten-free diet. For more information, visit whoadough.com.
