Second European Medicines Agency (EMA) and EUCOPE bilateral meeting, European Medicines Agency , from 29/11/2023 to 29/11/2023

This meeting between European Medicines Agency (EMA) and EUCOPE is being organised in the context of the EMA annual bilateral meetings with industry stakeholder organisations. The purpose of the meeting is to exchange views and promote dialogue on topics of common interest such as EUCOPE regulatory priorities 2023-2025, EUCOPE positions in the reform of EU pharmaceutical legislation and Real World Evidence (RWE) across lifecycle of ATMPs, the amendment of the variation Regulation, CTR/CTIS implementation and utilisation of different data sources across life cycle medicines development.

