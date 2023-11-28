FURTHER GROWTH AS SUGAR SUGAR(™) BUILDS IN COLORADO

Joe and his wife Bridget are excited to be opening Sugar Sugar in Highlands Ranch Sugar Sugar opens at first Denver location in Highlands Ranch, Colorado

Sugar Sugar, The Exciting Sugaring Hair Removal Concept, Adds to its Rapid Expansion With Lease Signing in Denver.

“Beyond hair removal, our proprietary, natural-looking spray tans and facials are free from harmful chemicals. They guarantee a guilt-free indulgence in “me time”.” — Joseph Macejik

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sugar Sugar, the sugar waxing buzz brand with franchise insiders in the exploding “clean beauty” vertical, has announced the lease signing of Sugar Sugar's first location in Colorado. Sugar Sugar will begin charming their way through Colorado in Highlands Ranch, located at 9245 S Broadway, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129, anchored by Safeway.

The excitement comes from Sugar Sugar's commitment to providing client-based, eco-conscious beauty solutions within an exploding market. The latest deal will provide Sugar Sugar's first location in Colorado. But certainly not the last.

“Boasting a population exceeding 103,000, Highlands Ranch hits our demographic exactly,” said Joe Macejik, who, along with his wife Bridget, will be Colorado's first Sugar Sugar owners. “Folks want high-quality beauty, skincare, and hair removal services that go above and beyond expectations. The community is increasingly conscientious about the products they choose. That is who we are: organic, vegan, and cruelty-free. But also, with better results than clients have experienced in the past.”

“Joe's growth as a franchisee is stunning, " said Founder Aimee Blake. “Joe has plugged into our systems and training and has already taken control. He’s thriving. We are so excited for Joe and Bridget in this territory. They are tuned into the community and are ready to provide the solutions Highlands Ranch deserves.”

With four dynamic, interwoven service revenue streams and a highly profitable, proprietary retail stream, Sugar Sugar is more than hair removal. It's become THE beauty culture within its markets. Sugar Sugar is client owned, woman founded. For 10 years, Sugar Sugar has focused on the quality of service, but also the quality of the entire client visit. Wolf of Franchising, Entrepreneur and Inc. Magazine, clients have recently raved about Sugar Sugar.

“Sugar Sugar offers a superior alternative to traditional waxing, providing a faster and less painful experience”, Macejik continued. “Beyond hair removal, our proprietary, natural-looking spray tans and facials are free from harmful chemicals. They guarantee a guilt-free indulgence in “me time”.

“We are redefining the perception of hair removal from a tedious chore to a seamless and enjoyable experience,” said Macejik. “We are so excited to be bringing it to Highlands Ranch.”

Entrepreneurs are moving fast to scoop up Sugar Sugar territories. Sugar Sugar foresees growth of 50+ locations over the next three years. It is sure to push well above this. Investors are teeming for Sugar Sugar’s proven business model, thus achieving their dreams to own a beautiful, efficient, profitable clean-beauty brand.

For more information about building your own clean beauty portfolio with Sugar Sugar, please visit MySugarSugar.com.

About Sugar Sugar: Sugar Sugar is a trailblazing clean beauty brand dedicated to providing customers with natural, effective, and eco-conscious beauty solutions. With a focus on sugaring hair removal, organic airbrush spray tan and vegan facials, the company has quickly become a go-to destination for those seeking healthier alternatives in their beauty routines. Committed to sustainability, customer satisfaction, and empowering individuals to look and feel their best, Sugar Sugar continues to lead the way in the clean beauty revolution.

If you are interested in dictating your own future, and owning your Sugar Sugar studio, email franchising@mysugarsugar.com.