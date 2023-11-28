Submit Release
MAKEMÜD and EMU Faculty of Communication Discussed Collaboration Topics

The President and Executive Board Members of the Famagusta City Museum Association (MAKEMÜD) met with the Dean of Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Faculty of Communication. The meeting focused on potential projects and collaborations between the association and the Faculty of Communication.

MAKEMÜD President, Prof. Dr. Uğur Ulaş Dağlı, and Executive Board Members Assist. Prof. Dr. Nafia Akdeniz and Assist. Prof. Dr. Raziye Nevzat visited Prof. Dr. Metin Ersoy, Dean of EMU Faculty of Communication, to discuss potential projects and collaborations.

During the meeting, Prof. Dr. Dağlı conveyed the request for active involvement of EMU Faculty of Communication in projects pertaining to oral history production, historical memory, communication studies, and the city's history, emphasizing that MAKEMÜD is an association dedicated to the city of Famagusta’s historical memory studies.

Dean Prof. Dr. Ersoy stated the university's readiness to contribute with all available resources for community service, specifically expressing their willingness as the Faculty of Communication to contribute to Famagusta's memory studies. Prof. Dr. Ersoy also highlighted that by generating joint projects with MAKEMÜD, students would gather more information about the city they are studying in, leading to practical applications through these projects.

