UN Women and PVBLIC Foundation Forge Collaboration to Drive Global Action Against Violence on Women
NEW YORK, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UN Women and PVBLIC Foundation, recognizing the urgency to combat violence against women (EVAW) globally, have announced their newly launched strategic partnership. This agreement takes place amid the course of the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence campaign, supported by the UNiTE by 2030 to End Violence against Women initiative.
‘’In the pursuit of a world free from violence against women, PVBLIC Foundation is proud to announce this strategic partnership with UN Women, building upon the foundation laid during our collaboration on the It's On Us campaign, an initiative of the Obama-Biden White House. Today's announcement aligns seamlessly with our shared commitment to advancing the work of Target 5.2.1 of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and as 5.2.1 states; eliminate all forms of violence against all women and girls in the public and private spheres, including trafficking and sexual and other types of exploitation,” said Sergio Fernández de Córdova, Executive Chairman of PVBLIC Foundation.
Operating within their respective mandates and regulations, both parties are committed to executing initiatives that strengthen advocacy, foster stakeholder engagement, and amplify efforts to end violence against women.
“Violence against women is a human rights violation and a public health concern of pandemic proportions that we have failed to address systematically. 245 million women and girls worldwide experience physical or sexual violence from intimate partners each year. However, we have increasing evidence that violence against women is preventable, and we have some strategies that can work. UN Women is very excited to embark on this new partnership with PVBLIC to amplify our efforts to end violence against women.” said Kalliopi Mingeirou, chief of the Ending Violence Against Women initiative at UN Women.
UN Women and PVBLIC Foundation have forged an impactful partnership dedicated to advancing a global agenda against violence on women. The joint work will aim to amplify a movement to end violence against women. This collaboration is an affirmation that the fight against violence on women demands collective, sustained, and strategic efforts. These initiatives are a framework for transformative change and a catalyst for a world where every woman's right to live free from violence is not merely an aspiration but an imminent corporate commitment.
About PVBLIC Foundation:
Founded in 2012, PVBLIC Foundation is an innovative non-profit organization that mobilizes media, data, and technology for sustainable development and social impact around the world. PVBLIC connects public, private, and nonprofit sectors, plugging innovations into social agendas and helping governments, NGOs, and intergovernmental organizations amplify their impact through original programs, creative partnerships, and strategic donor funds.
PVBLIC supports and promotes an inclusive company culture aimed at empowering women and reducing the gender gap while supporting the Sustainable Development Agenda, providing our team (made up mostly of women) with an inclusive and equitable space to be creative and innovative, which is reflected in the quality of the results and the success of its programs and events.
About UN Women:
UN Women is the United Nations entity dedicated to gender equality and the empowerment of women. A global champion for women and girls, UN Women was established to accelerate progress on meeting their needs worldwide.
UN Women supports UN Member States as they set global standards for achieving gender equality, and works with governments and civil society to design laws, policies, programmes and services needed to ensure that the standards are effectively implemented and truly benefit women and girls worldwide. It works globally to make the vision of the Sustainable Development Goals a reality for women and girls and stands behind women’s equal participation in all aspects of life.
