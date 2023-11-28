Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,619 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,930 in the last 365 days.

Request for Proposals – Sexual Assault Medical Forensic Examination (SAMFE) Reissue

The purpose of this application is to increase access to Sexual Assault Medical Forensic Examinations and address service delivery challenges in our state. The intention of these grant funds is to complement existing resources, such as Crime Victims Compensation, creating a more sustainable service model.

A critical document was added (Attachment C: Commitment, Capacity and Needs Assessment Form) and there were additional instructions added to the SAMFE #3 Narrative (see highlighted sections).

If you previously submitted a SAMFE #3 VOCA Initiative proposal, you will need to resubmit your materials and also include Attachment C.

You just read:

Request for Proposals – Sexual Assault Medical Forensic Examination (SAMFE) Reissue

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more