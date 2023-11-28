Request for Proposals – Sexual Assault Medical Forensic Examination (SAMFE) Reissue

The purpose of this application is to increase access to Sexual Assault Medical Forensic Examinations and address service delivery challenges in our state. The intention of these grant funds is to complement existing resources, such as Crime Victims Compensation, creating a more sustainable service model.

A critical document was added (Attachment C: Commitment, Capacity and Needs Assessment Form) and there were additional instructions added to the SAMFE #3 Narrative (see highlighted sections).

If you previously submitted a SAMFE #3 VOCA Initiative proposal, you will need to resubmit your materials and also include Attachment C.