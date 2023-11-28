Southwest Sage Grouse working group to meet in Green River

Green River -

The Southwest Wyoming Sage Grouse Local Working Group will hold a meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, at 9 a.m. at Wyoming Game and Fish Green River Regional Office, 351 Astle Ave.

Green River, WY.

The Southwest Wyoming Sage Grouse Local Working Group is one of eight local working groups statewide. It is comprised of local citizens representing groups interested in sage grouse conservation. The role of the group is to develop and set in motion a local conservation plan to benefit sage grouse and, whenever feasible, other species that use sagebrush habitats.

Those unable to attend in person may join online.



The State of Wyoming supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Anyone needing auxiliary aids should contact the Wyoming Game and Fish Department at 307-777-4501. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations.

