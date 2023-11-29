Secmation Welcomes Senior Financial Advisor, Leigh Barnhill, to the Team

With his extensive Government financial, contracting, and acquisition background Leigh will be a vital resource to improve our financial and operational strategies.” — CEO - Dr. Hal Aldridge

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To support Secmation’s continued growth as a leader in cybersecurity products and technologies for automated systems, we are pleased to announce the addition of Leigh Barnhill in the position of Senior Financial Advisor. Leigh will work with Secmation’s CEO, Dr. Hal Aldridge, and financial team, to refine the company business strategy enabling future company partnerships, investments, and acquisitions.

“Bringing on Leigh in this Senior Financial Advisor role is an essential step for Secmation’s growth”, stated Dr. Aldridge. “With his extensive Government financial, contracting, and acquisition background Leigh will be a vital resource to improve our financial and operational strategies.”

Leigh is a finance executive with extensive background in the government contracting landscape; with four decades-long experience in finance management and business operations.

Leigh is currently CFO at Omni Federal and is responsible for the Government technology providers financials. Previously, Leigh worked as Vice President of Finance at General Dynamics Information Technology for more than ten years. The executive was also CFO at USfalcon, where he provided financial and executive leadership, managing financial activities and leading M&A efforts.

Prior to his most recent endeavor at Omni Federal, as Vice President at Bennett Aerospace he successfully managed the sale of the company.

About Secmation

Secmation is headquartered in the Research Triangle Park in North Carolina and specializes in Digital Engineering, Software Development, and Cybersecurity tools and services for Defense and Industrial applications. Our technologies reduce the time to develop, deploy, and maintain machine learning, artificial intelligence, complex automation, guidance/control, secure communications, and other critical software systems securely and on-time. Our experience in autonomous systems design enables us to provide advanced cybersecurity solutions enabling rapid compliance with cybersecurity regulations and certifications.

Please reach out to Secmation at info@secmation.com or visit Secmation.com to learn more about who we are, our product offerings, and our secure software development and engineering expertise.