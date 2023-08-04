Secmation Announces Opening of New Office Location in Huntsville, Alabama

Secmation's new office is located in the Invention to Innovation Building on the University of Alabama Huntsville Campus.

This new office is key to the growth of Secmation ... enabling us to more tightly integrate into the community.” — CEO - Dr. Hal Aldridge

HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Secmation is excited to announce the opening of our newest office location in Huntsville, Alabama. We are thrilled to have a physical presence in the Invention to Innovation Center (I2C) located on the University of Alabama Huntsville campus.

“This new office is key to the growth of Secmation,” noted founder and CEO, Dr. Hal Aldridge. “Our mission critical digital engineering and cybersecurity technologies, products, engineering, and software development services align us with the local high-tech business community. Opening the Huntsville office will allow us to strengthen our current relationships with customers and industry partners located in Huntsville, while also enabling us to more tightly integrate into the community.”

To expand our relationships in Huntsville, Secmation has also joined and is actively participating in events and activities with organizations like Cyber Huntsville, Huntsville Association of Small Businesses in Advanced Technology (HASBAT), Huntsville Aerospace Marketing Association (HAMA), and the Pathfinder Chapter of the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International. Dr. Aldridge also noted, “We’re very excited to be active members of the greater Huntsville Government and Defense business ecosystem. Our location in Huntsville provides us needed access to Government customers and the contracting community.” Secmation is attending this year’s SMD Symposium in early August and will be a presenter at the HASBAT’s Small Business Showcase during the symposium. On September 20-21, Secmation will be an exhibitor during the National Cyber Summit being held at the Von Braun Center.

Headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, Secmation specializes in Digital Engineering, Software Development, and Cybersecurity tools and services for Defense and Industrial applications. Our technologies and commercially available AutonomyLock products, reduce the time to develop, deploy, and maintain machine learning, artificial intelligence, complex automation, guidance/control, secure communications, and other critical software systems securely and on-time. Our experience in autonomous systems design enables us to provide advanced cybersecurity solutions enabling rapid compliance with cybersecurity regulations and certifications.

For additional information and to learn more about us, please visit our website, give us a follow on LinkedIn, or send us a note to info@secmation.com. We look forward to connecting with you!